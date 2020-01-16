EEG and ECG Biometrics Market 2017 Growth, Trend, Forecast to 2025 : Neurokai (Spain), NeuroSky (The U.S.), Nymi (Canada), Interactive Video Productions (New Jersey)

Global EEG and ECG Biometrics Market: Snapshot

The area of cognitive biometrics has made significant strides in the past decade. The design of reliable biometrics based on various behavioral and biological characteristics is constantly being researched upon. In recent years, there has been surge in interest among investigators focusing on physiological measures to study the viability of electrical activity of brain (EEG) and heart (ECG) as reliable inputs in cognitive systems. The developments in next-generation biometrics is based on exploring the potential of these in the design of multimodal systems, where the reliability of these signals as possible markers of biometric traits are being explored.

In a number of recent investigations, ECG signals are found to be highly subject-dependent. However, in a move to make a powerful biometrics, scientists are trying to combine EEG and ECG signals. The simultaneous use of both characteristics is fraught with several challenges, generic as well as specific. These signals are, unarguably, constantly affected by a number of artifacts and physiological factors. In addition, the implementation of EEG and ECG biometrics calls for exercising sufficient caution in interpreting these results. To make these systems acceptable to a wider population, the equipment must record these signals in a non-invasive fashion. The wealth of information recorded also risk possible misuse, as is the case with several other biometrics currently used. Be that as it may, given the potential of these multimodal biometrics in offering accurate results, the market is witnessing promising avenues in several sectors including healthcare, government, and banking and financial services.

An electrocardiogram (ECG) is a diagnostic tool that analyses the activity of an individual’s heart. ECG combined with biometric solution is used for authentication purposes as every individual have different cardiac muscle movement and resultant electrical activity. The electroencephalogram (EEG) biometric technology is used to record and measure electrical activity of the brain which is also saved for authentication purposes. The EEG and ECG biometrics help to identify the individuals on the basis of their behavioral traits. It forms an additional layer of security to access data since this kind of technology cannot be impersonated as of now. The global EEG and ECG biometrics market is expected to experience a fast growth rate during the forecast period from 2016 to 2025 due to its increasing adoption in the healthcare sector, government, banking and financial for securing confidential information of individual.

The global EEG and ECG biometrics market is expected to witness a progressive growth in the coming years due to rapid adoption of multimodal biometrics in industries such as insurance, banking, healthcare, airport and others. These multimodal biometrics require a combination of two or more biometrics that would help prevent unauthorized access to database of mobile devices or different databases. The EEG and ECG biometrics help in securing the online and offline applications and organizations are assured to get accurate results. For instance, EEG and ECG biometrics are used at various airports to restrict the entry at sensitive areas only to authorized personnel.

However, in spite of these factors, the high initial cost of EEG and ECG biometrics is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market at present. In addition the strong competition from biometric is likely to hinder the growth of EEG and ECG biometrics market.

For the purpose of providing detailed research report, the global EEG and ECG biometrics market is classified on the basis of component and end user. On the basis of component, the EEG and ECG biometrics market is segmented into scanners, hardware, software, sensors and integrated solutions. In 2016, scanner held the largest market share due to easy installation process and easy to use. By end user, the EEG and ECG biometrics market is segmented into healthcare, government, banking and financial and others. The healthcare segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period for implementing improved security of crucial data like doctor’s diagnoses and patient’s information. This is also being used for patient and staff verification. In addition, due to the increase in number of cyber-attacks and terrorist attacks the government is installing stronger security measures for the identification of the individuals. The EEG and ECG biometrics would also help to reduce the chances of theft of critical data from government departments like law enforcement, defense, intelligence and others.

