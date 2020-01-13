Edutainment Market – The Increasing Usage of Social Media, Video Streaming and Mobile Apps

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research the global edutainment market is estimated to reach US$ 10,120.2 Mn by the end of the forecast period 2027. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the edutainment market in 2017. This is primarily due to strong technological advancement and considerable application of edutainment in banks and financial institutions across the region.

Gaming is the most adopted method for education; it helps promote learning among children. Most pre-school and kindergarten providers have realized that open-ended play in the right environment helps children develop and learn emotionally, cognitively, socially, and physically.

This is a major factor that is expected to boost the edutainment market during the forecast period. Innovation in games, need for physical activity in today’s lifestyle, and substantially increasing investment by established players are some of the major factors fuelling the growth of the edutainment market. In recent years, edutainment centers introduced changes in edutainment games offered by them due to the advent of “triple revolution” of social media, Internet, and mobile devices, and this has led to serious competition. Currently, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) games are the most trending games.

With the increasing usage of social media, video streaming and mobile apps are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period. Further, edutainment centers are partnering with technology providers to provide advanced solution platforms. Edutainment centers are implementing advance technology such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, mixed reality, and Internet of Things (IoT).

The global spending on entertainment centers is increasing significantly every year. Increase in the global GDP is subsequently boosting the spending on entertainment and leisure activities. The family/indoor entertainment centers market is also witnessing significant growth due to an increase in the global spending on theme parks.

The edutainment market is segmented based on visitor demographics, facility size, gaming type, and revenue source. Based on visitor demographics, the market has been bifurcated into children (0-12 years), teenager (13-18 years), young adult (19-25 years), and adult (25+ years). Children (0-12 years) engage more in fun learning activities, and hence this segment is expected to support market growth during the forecast period. Based on facility size, the market has been segmented into 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft. and > 40,000 sq. ft. Based on gaming type, the market is segmented into interactive, non-interactive, explorative, and hybrid combination games. Explorative games are expected to display comparatively fast growth during the forecast period.

