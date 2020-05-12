Edutainment Centers Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain by 2028 : FMI

Global Edutainment Centers Market: Introduction

The word edutainment comes from the combination of the words “education” and “entertainment”. So the edutainment centers are the places that are visited by the children or their parents during the field trips such as aquariums, zoos, botanical gardens, science and children’s museum and these places have the educational aspects with the addition of amusement or entertainment. So edutainment centers are the centers where there is a provision of learning through leisure. So the edutainment centers provides exciting new ways for the kids to learn new things and have fun at the same time. The edutainment centers are marketed to parents as education and attracts children as a chance to play and have fun. The edutainment centers allows the parents to offer children the discovery and learning experiences and also allows them to go back in time. The new form of edutainment centers that has evolved incorporates some elements of pure entertainment and have a primary emphasis on discovery learning through free spontaneous play. Parents show up with their children at the edutainment centers because it’s good for their children and the children show up as it’s just plain fun for them.

Global Edutainment Centers Market: Dynamics

If kids start enjoying the education then it helps them to retain the things that they learn and this develops a positive attitude in them towards learning. Hence this is one of the major factors driving the growth of the edutainment centers market. Nowadays very less physical activity is seen in the modern lifestyle of children, whereas the edutainment centers helps to maintain a healthy lifestyle as children can do some physical activities while playing and learning. Thus this factor is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the edutainment centers market. The edutainment centers provides an area from where the parents can see their children all the time in a clean safe and bright environment. This is also one of the factors driving the growth of the edutainment centers market.

However, one of the major concern with the edutainment centers is the lack of control, as nobody check the possible misunderstanding of the learners. Thus this is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the edutainment centers market.

Download Market Segments Data of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7315

Global Edutainment Centers Market: Segmentation

The global Edutainment Centersmarket can be segmented on the basis of gaming type, visitor demographics, facility size, revenue source and region.

Edutainment Centers Market, by gaming type

Interactive

Non-Interactive

Explorative

Hybrid Combination

Edutainment Centers Market, by visitor demographics

Children (0-12)

Teenager (13-18)

Young Adult (19-25)

Adult (25+)

Edutainment Centers Market, by facility size

5,001 to 10,000 Sq Feet

10,001 to 20,000 Sq Feet

20,001 to 40,000 Sq Feet

>40,000 Sq Feet

Edutainment Centers Market, by revenue source

Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

Food & Beverages

Merchandising

Advertising

Others

Global Edutainment Centers Market: Competition Landscape

Key Developments

In May 2017, LEGOLAND Discovery Center (Atlanta location) partnered with Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) for offering daily educational program in the Model Builder Academy, which is a building themed class for families. This program is aimed at increasing learning about building techniques and roads and bridges.

Key Vendors

The key vendors in Edutainment Centersmarket are Kidzania, CURIOCITY, Kindercity, Scarlett Entertainment, LegoLand Discovery, Vacation Edutainment, The Harlem Edutainment Company, Plabo, KidsSTOP and TimeOut.

Global Edutainment Centers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Edutainment Centersmarket can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the edutainment centers market due to presence of large market players in this region. Edutainment centers market in Western Europe is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to highly innovative and unique theme park concepts catering to various target audiences.

Download Market Dynamics of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-7315