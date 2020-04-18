Educational Toys Market Outlook to 2026 – Witnessing High Growth by Key Players | Engino.net Ltd., Learning Resources, LEGO Education, MindWare,Ravensburger AG

Educational toys are informative toys used for the social, cognitive, physical, and emotional development of toddlers, infants, elementary, preschoolers, and middle school kids. It also stimulates the learning process in children. Educational toys include activity sets, construction sets, math and science kits, play dough, DIY craft kits, and theme based toys related to alphabets, animals, & numbers. Educational toys are expected to instruct and encourage knowledge development of children.

Trending factors such as innovative robotics toys for S.T.E.M (science, technology, engineering, and math) education, rising 3D shapes in toy designs, and surging green educational and eco-friendly toys are expected to drive the educational toys market globally in the coming years. Moreover, growing number of online buyers is a driving factor for the educational toys market during the forecast period all across the globe. However, the prices of raw material used for making educational toys are inconsistent, which is projected to hinder the educational toys market during the forecast period. Educational toy manufacturers are also progressively focused on using only environment friendly materials, as well as making major investments in R&D that are estimated to be an opportunity for the educational toys market in the future.

The global educational toys market can be divided on the basis of product type, age group, educator type, end user, distribution channel, toy type, and region. Based on product type, the educational toys market is segmented into academic, cognitive thinking, motor skills, and others. Motor skills is further bifurcated into fine motor skills and gross motor skills. Motor skills are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of age group, the market is divided into 1 – 4 years, 4 – 8 years, and above 8 years. Based on educator type, the market is bifurcated into S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, and math) activities, brain breaks, gifted & talented, classroom games, after school, and lesson plans.

On the basis of toy type, the educational toys market is divided into indoor education toys and outdoor education toys. In terms of end user, the market is separated into residential and commercial. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is distributed into offline and online. The online channel is bifurcated into third-party sales and direct sales. The offline segment can be further bifurcated into discount retailers, specialty stores, department stores, sports stores, and stationary shops. The offline channel segment holds a prominent share and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

In terms of region, the global educational toys market is segmented into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the educational toys market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the educational toys market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America educational toys market is segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America.

Key players operating in the educational toys market globally include Mattel, Parent Co., Toys “R” Us, Engino.net Ltd., Learning Resources, LEGO Education, JAKKS Pacific, Inc., Melissa & Doug, MindWare, Inc., Ravensburger AG, Safari Ltd, Simba Dickie Group GmbH, VTech Electronics North America, LLC, BanBao, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., GigoToys, GoldLok Toys, and Hasbro.

Key players in the educational toys market are projected to observe growing demand for educational toys in the near future due to a gradual shift in customer preference from conventional toys like action figures and dolls, to drones, robot toys, and other electronic toys. The market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to many options of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and international brands in the market. Manufacturers are focusing on latest and innovative toys which are moving toward digital and online platforms. As a result, the educational toys market is estimated to witness improvement globally. Educational toys is an active industry, and its improvement is supported by factors such as technology and innovative products.