Educational Robots Market Supply Chain, Industry Demand and Global Future Predictions 2018-2024

Educational Robots is a revolutionary advancement in technology deals with collection of activities, instructional programs, physical platforms, educational resources. Many schools and education institute use robots for teaching purpose. Educational robotics provides a set of experience to facilitate the student’s development of knowledge, skills and attitudes for the design, analysis.
Qihan Technology Co.
DST Robot Co.
Pal Robotics
Hanson Robotics
Fischertechnik
Lego
Modular Robotics
Robotis
Tetrix Robotics
Aldebaran
Bluefrog Robotics
Bossa Nova Robotics
Evollve, Honda Motor
Innovation First International
Robobuilder
Robotshop
Romotive
Toshiba Machines
Wowwee
Yujin Robo
Others
Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the robotics industry.
by Component,
Hardware
Software
by Type,
Humanoid
Non-Humanoid
by Education Stages,
Elementary and High School Education
Higher Education
Special Education
Based upon education stages segment, special education is expected to be the fastest growing segment in forecast period.
by Region
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of MEA
The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:
Technological Development
Trends toward Educational Robots Market
Significant rise in research and development activities
by leading vendors
Market Drivers
Technological advancement
Market Restraints
High initial R&D expenditure
Opportunity
Technology awareness and adoption in education system
Table of Content
Chapter One: Report Methodology
Chapter Two: Introduction
Chapter Three: Executive Summary
Chapter Four: Educational Robots Market: Market Analysis
Chapter Five: Global Educational Robots Market: Global Summary
Chapter Six: Global Educational Robots Market: By Component
Chapter Seven: Global Educational Robots Market: Type Analysis
Chapter Eight: North America
Chapter Nine: Company Profiles
