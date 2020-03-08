Educational Robot Market Trend analysis, revenue, sales, competition tracking, key drivers and forecast period 2019-2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Educational Robot Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Educational Robot Market size was valued at US$ 688.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2412.2 Mn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 16.96 % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Educational Robot market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Educational Robot market.

Request a sample of “Global Educational Robot Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/326905

Educational robotics teaches the design, analysis, application and operation of robots. Educational robots are gradually being used to teach students in the classroom for a number of subjects across science, math and language because students enjoy learning with robots. Educational robots contain the collection of activities, educational resources, pedagogical philosophy and physical platforms for the transfer of knowledge.

The educational robot market is mostly driven by factors such as the use of robots for educational purposes and technological developments in the field of robotics.

Key Players operating in the Global Educational Robot Market

SoftBank

PAL Robotics

Hanson Robotics

QIHAN Technology Co.

DST Robot Co.

Probotics America

Wonder Workshop

Aisoy Robotics

BLUE FROG ROBOTICS

Adele Robots

Macco Robotics

Robo Builder

Idmind

Arrick Robotics

For Complete “Global Educational Robot Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-educational-robot-market

Scope of the Global Educational Robot Market

Global Educational Robot Market, by Type

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

Global Educational Robot Market, by Component

Software

Hardware

Global Educational Robot Market, by Education Level

Elementary and High School Education

Higher Education

Special Education

Global Educational Robot Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Buy “Global Educational Robot Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/326905

The major restraints of the Educational Robot market is a High primary R&D expenditure hinders the educational robot market development. Also, worries about the safety of kids have been the main challenge confronted by the industry. Though, factors such as rising demand for humanoid robots and enormous potential in emerging countries can produce important opportunities for this market.

The market for humanoids is projected to produce at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The market for low-cost humanoids is probable to gain grip in the near future owing to the expected high progress of software. Humanoid robots have the capacity to support and even replace teachers in classrooms. Furthermore, with the failure in the price of humanoids, it is anticipated that they will make their way to homes as educational substantial to inform education and teach programming to kids.

The special education segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However special educational robots are for children with autism and growing concerns, which makes educational robots inhabit the lowest percentage of market share, the rising demand for learning support robots across the world aspects to its high growth rate.

Schools are expected to hold a large market share due to the existence of companies at national and international level. Rising adoption of robots in classroom and high market development rate is inspiring numerous companies to enter the market. An increase in funding from the college, companies and organization with the objective to make groundbreaking development in the field of robotics will increase the demand for robotic solutions in the coming years.

Some Points from TOC for Educational Robot Market:

Chapter One: Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

Chapter Three: . Executive Summary: Global Educational Robot Market, by Market Value (US$ Mn)

Chapter Four: . Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porterâ€™s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Patent Registration

Chapter Five: Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

Chapter Six: . Global Educational Robot Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Educational Robot Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

Chapter Seven: Global Educational Robot Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Global Educational Robot Market Value Share Analysis, by Type

7.4. Global Educational Robot Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type

7.5. Global Educational Robot Market Analysis, by Type

7.6. Global Educational Robot Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

Chapter Eight: Global Educational Robot Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Key Findings

8.3. Global Educational Robot Market Value Share Analysis, by Component

8.4. Global Educational Robot Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component

8.5. Global Educational Robot Market Analysis, by Component

8.6. Global Educational Robot Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Component

Chapter Nine: Global Educational Robot Market Analysis and Forecast, by Education Level

9.1. Introduction and Definition

9.2. Key Findings

9.3. Global Educational Robot Market Value Share Analysis, by Education Level

9.4. Global Educational Robot Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Education Level

9.5. Global Educational Robot Market Analysis, by Education Level

9.6. Global Educational Robot Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Education Level

Chapter Ten: Global Educational Robot Market Analysis, by Region

10.1. Global Educational Robot Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

10.2. Global Educational Robot Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Educational Robot Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

Chapter Eleven: North America Educational Robot Market Analysis

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. North America Educational Robot Market Overview

11.3. North America Educational Robot Market Value Share Analysis, by Type

11.4. North America Educational Robot Market Forecast, by Type

11.4.1. Humanoid

11.4.2. Non-Humanoid

11.5. North America Educational Robot Market Value Share Analysis, by Component

11.6. North America Educational Robot Market Forecast, by Component

11.6.1. Hardware

11.6.2. Software

11.7. North America Educational Robot Market Value Share Analysis, by Education Level

11.8. North America Educational Robot Market Forecast, by Education Level

11.8.1. Elementary and High School Education

11.8.2. Higher Education

11.8.3. Special Education

11.9. North America Educational Robot Market Value Share Analysis, by Country

11.10. North America Educational Robot Market Forecast, by Country

11.10.1. U.S.

11.10.2. Canada

..Continued

Trending Reports:

Sports Equipment Online Retailing Market Size, 2018 Segmentation, Share, Trend-Analysis, Growth, Emerging-Technologies, key-Company Drivers, New-Innovations in Sporting Goods & Future-Forecast 2025 @ http://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=90639

Online Appointment Scheduling Software Market Size, Share, Statistics, Applications, Technological-Advancements, Business-Opportunities, Overview, Competitive Landscape, Present Scenario & Forecast 2018-2025 @ http://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=90630

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical research cognizance

Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

Email.: [email protected]

Website URL: http://www.arcognizance.com