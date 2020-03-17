Education Market Influential Trends, Key Highlights and Incredible Growth Outlook to 2025 – Tata Interactive Systems, Smart Technologies, Saba Software Inc., Promethean Inc., Wall Family Enterprise, McGraw, Hill Education and Others

The Education Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Education refers to a process of facilitating learning through knowledge, skills, values, beliefs and certain habits. It is on its way to becoming a universal right and is likely to be available everywhere, to everyone without any hurdles. It is a powerful driver for development and one of the strongest instruments for reducing poverty, improving health, gender equality, peace, and stability.

Rise in the demand for the e-learning, the increasing emphasis on quality learning triggers and growing initiatives by the government in the learning techniques by the private and the public schools are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising trend of online education is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, increasing cost of education and rising competition with foreign universities are the factor that limiting the market growth of Education during the forecast period.

Leading Education Market Players

-Cisco Systems Inc.

-Desire2Learn

-AWE Acquisition Inc.

-Blackboard Inc.

-Pearson Plc

-SumTotal Systems Inc.

-Tata Interactive Systems

-Smart Technologies

-Saba Software Inc.

-Promethean Inc.

-Wall Family Enterprise

-McGraw-Hill Education

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The Detailed Segments and Sub-Segment of the Market are Explained Below:

By Type:

– Cloud

– On-Premises

By Component:

– Hardware

– Software

Global Education Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Education Market Definition and Scope Education Market Dynamics Education Market Industry Analysis Education Market, by Type Education Market, by Application Education Market, by Regional Analysis Competitive Intelligence Research Process

