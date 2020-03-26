Education Market 2018: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Education Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.

This report studies the Global Education Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global Education Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The education sector comprises establishments that provide instructions and training in a wide range of subjects. The education sector comprises establishments whose primary activity is education, including public, not-for-profit, and for-profit establishments. It includes elementary and secondary schools, colleges, universities, business schools and computer and management training, technical and trade schools, and other schools and instruction and educational support services.

One trend in the market is rising awareness of early education. Early education has been a critical component of children’s development. The growth of the early education market in the UAE has also proliferated due to the increasing awareness among parents regarding the criticality of the first three years of childhood and the increasing importance of education in these years.

With the continuous awareness and rising importance of education among the parents in the UAE, there has been a significant increase in the enrollments at various levels, including preK-12, high school, and graduate levels. The rising disposable income and increasing affordability of parents is another key factor contributing to the rising expenditure made by them on the education of their children. Parents are increasingly willing to invest money as well as time to help their children get the best start in their lives and make them suitable for fighting in the highly competitive global job market.

In 2017, the global Education market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Dubai International Academy

GEMS Education

Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT)

Taaleem

United Arab Emirates University (UAE University)

Zayed University

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private education

Public education

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12 education

Higher education

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Education in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Education are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Education Manufacturers

Education Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Education Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, Researchers offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Education market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

