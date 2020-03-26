Education Data Security Tools Market To Grow At A Phenomenal Cagr During The Period 2018-2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Education Data Security Tools Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.

This report studies the Global Education Data Security Tools Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global Education Data Security Tools Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Education data security tools safeguard confidential education institutional data against unauthorized external access and malicious software. The increased adoption of easy access of data by Wi-Fi facilities and BYOD policies has fueled the need for advanced security mechanisms among all schools and colleges.

In addition, new learning models such as m-learning, social learning, and gamification, which run on Internet increases the risk of misuse of sensitive information.

Although digital infrastructure supports advanced learning technologies in most education institutions, it makes institutional data vulnerable to cyber attacks. Moreover, in recent times, there has been an increase in the uploading of digital data in the cloud and on-premise platforms. This uploaded data can easily be accessed through LAN and WLAN with the help of numerous personal devices used by thousands of students and can lead to security breaches. To avoid the violation of confidential data, both data center infrastructure and cloud computing platforms need to address security challenges such as APIs, phishing, and identity fraud. Moreover, it is also of prime importance for education institutes to digitize their teaching and learning methods for expansion strategy. In the event of a cyber attack, educational institutes not only lose out on crucial data but also their reputation and credibility. Hence, many vendors and application developers are incorporating security mechanisms to overcome such threats in the future.

The education data security tools market in the US has witnessed significant growth in the last few years and offers numerous opportunities for new vendors. The vendors in the region are focussing on product innovation as one of the key strategies to propel their growth in the market.

In 2017, the global Education Data Security Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Cisco

McAfee

Symantec

Trend Micro

IBM

Fortinet

Panda Security

Sophos

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise data center

Cloud-based storage

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12 education

Higher education

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Education Data Security Tools in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Education Data Security Tools are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Education Data Security Tools Manufacturers

Education Data Security Tools Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Education Data Security Tools Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, Researchers offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Education Data Security Tools market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Major Points from TOC for Education Data Security Tools Market:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Education Data Security Tools Market

Chapter Two: Global Education Data Security Tools Market Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter Four: Global Education Data Security Tools Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States Education Data Security Tools Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Six: EU Education Data Security Tools Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Seven: Japan Education Data Security Tools Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eight: China Education Data Security Tools Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Nine: India Education Data Security Tools Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Education Data Security Tools Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eleven: Education Data Security Tools Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Education Data Security Tools Market Dynamics

Chapter Thirteen: Education Data Security Tools Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Education Data Security Tools Market Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Education Data Security Tools Market Appendix

