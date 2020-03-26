Education Data Security Industry Growth Rate and Market Segment by Regions/Countries

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Education Data Security Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.
This report studies the Global Education Data Security Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global Education Data Security Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Education data security tools safeguard confidential institutional data against unauthorized external access and malicious software. The increased adoption of Wi-Fi facilities and bring your own device (BYOD) policies for easy access to data has fueled the need for advanced electronic security mechanisms among all schools and colleges.
One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the market is the wide-ranging security approaches. Realizing the need for cybersecurity systems, institutions are adopting dedicated measures to provide protection against security threats. These cyber security systems provide detective, preventive, and corrective controls to supervise device management, payment environment, data encryption, network infrastructure, network segregation, and real-time monitoring, in turn, providing protection against known and unknown security threats.
The presence of numerous multinational vendors has made the global education data security market quite fragmented. The large vendors are expected to acquire small ones to increase their product portfolio and market share. The competitive environment among the market players is intense and an increase in technological innovations, product and service extensions, and M&A will further intensify the level of competition among the vendors in the data security training market. To improve their revenue shares in this competitive environment, vendors have the need to focus on introducing innovative products. Analysts also predict that the international players will grow inorganically in the coming years by acquiring regional or domestic players.
In 2017, the global Education Data Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Cisco Systems
Citrix Systems
Intel Security
Symantec
Trend Micro
IBM
Fortinet
Panda Security
SonicWall
Sophos
Vormetric
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
K-12 education
Higher education
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Education Data Security in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Education Data Security are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Education Data Security Manufacturers
Education Data Security Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Education Data Security Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, Researchers offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Education Data Security market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Major Points from TOC for Education Data Security Market:
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Education Data Security Market
Chapter Two: Global Education Data Security Market Competition Analysis by Players
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
Chapter Four: Global Education Data Security Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States Education Data Security Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Six: EU Education Data Security Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Seven: Japan Education Data Security Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Eight: China Education Data Security Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Nine: India Education Data Security Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Education Data Security Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Eleven: Education Data Security Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Twelve: Education Data Security Market Dynamics
Chapter Thirteen: Education Data Security Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter Fourteen: Education Data Security Market Research Finding/Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Education Data Security Market Appendix
