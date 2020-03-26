Education Content Management Industry Competitive Status and Trend to 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Education Content Management Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.

This report studies the Global Education Content Management Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global Education Content Management Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Education content management technologies consist of learning content management systems and web content management systems, among others. A learning content management system (LCMS) is a software application that uses web-based technology to manage, administer, track, and report on the delivery of content.

LCMS products are widely adopted by educational institutions, especially for higher education. The substantial cost benefits attained by installing LCMS products have led many firms and institutions worldwide to invest in such technologies. The vendors are developing LCMSs to incorporate social learning features, such as chat modules. The use of such technologies helps educational institutions to frequently update their learning content in tune with global developments and end-user requirements.

Continuous innovations in e-learning tools and delivery methods and advances in technology will drive the prospects for growth in this market. Recently, many schools and colleges have started using education content management systems to enhance their authoring and content development processes and to boost their online presence. This increase in the preference for education content management systems will aid in the healthy growth of this market over the next several years. The global market for education content management will experience rapid growth during the predicted period and will grow profoundly at a CAGR of almost 20% by 2022.

The global education content management market is a complex and dynamic market owing to the presence of a significant number of learning content and web content management system vendors. The leading vendors in this market do not hold major chunks of the market share as the market accommodates a large number of players. The market also consists of a number of new players and specialized providers that solely focus on specific applications.

In 2017, the global Education Content Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Amnovet

Adobe Corp.

OmniUpdate

Saba Corp

Anubavam

Blackboard

Desire2Learn

Hannon Hill

Ingeniux

Jadu

Krawler LMS

White Whale Web Services

Xyleme

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Learning content management systems (LCMS)

Web content management systems (WCMS)

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12 education

Higher education

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Education Content Management in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Education Content Management are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Education Content Management Manufacturers

Education Content Management Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Education Content Management Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, Researchers offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Education Content Management market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

