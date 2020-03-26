Education Apps Industry Opportunities, Challenge and Risk

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Education Apps Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.

This report studies the Global Education Apps Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global Education Apps Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The extensive use of smartphones and tablets by students for study purposes is the primary factor driving the growth of the education apps market.

However, to include educational apps as a part of the learning process, educational institutions must have a strong ICT infrastructure. For this, educational institutions need to invest heavily in installing software and enhancing server capabilities. Educational apps are extensively promoting collaborative learning and active learning. Consequently, K-12 and higher education segments across the globe are emphasizing on including such apps in their education digitization framework.

One trend in the market is growing focus on wearable technology. In addition to improving the focus of students, the utilization of wearable technology will also provide a platform for students and instructors to share ideas and implement processes.

With the growing number of job opportunities in STEM fields, the coming years will observe a rise in the number of students opting for STEM subjects. This will subsequently drive the need for STEM-based learning apps and according to our market research analysts, this will be one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Education Apps market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Age of Learning

Duolingo

Edmodo

Lumosity

Rosetta Stone

WizIQ

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wearable technology

Smartphones

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12 education

Higher education

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Education Apps in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Education Apps are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Education Apps Manufacturers

Education Apps Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Education Apps Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, Researchers offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Education Apps market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Major Points from TOC for Education Apps Market:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Education Apps Market

Chapter Two: Global Education Apps Market Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter Four: Global Education Apps Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States Education Apps Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Six: EU Education Apps Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Seven: Japan Education Apps Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eight: China Education Apps Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Nine: India Education Apps Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Education Apps Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eleven: Education Apps Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Education Apps Market Dynamics

Chapter Thirteen: Education Apps Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Education Apps Market Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Education Apps Market Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Global Education Apps Market Size (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2013-2018)

Table Global Education Apps Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Global Education Apps Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure United States Education Apps Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Europe Education Apps Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure China Education Apps Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Japan Education Apps Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Southeast Asia Education Apps Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure India Education Apps Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Table Global Education Apps Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Product (2013-2018)

Figure Global Education Apps Revenue Market Share by Type in 2017

Figure Wearable technology Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Figure Smartphones Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Figure Global Education Apps Market Share by Application in 2017

Figure Education Apps Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in K-12 education (2013-2018)

Figure Education Apps Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Higher education (2013-2018)

Figure Education Apps Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Applications 3 (2013-2018)

Table Education Apps Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018)

Figure Education Apps Market Size Share by Players in 2013

Figure Education Apps Market Size Share by Players in 2017

