EDM Cutting Wire Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

EDM Cutting Wire refers to EDM Wire. There is a machining method that uses a high voltage electrical discharge phenomenon for cutting metal.

Europe have a larger market share which account for 25% China hold a market share of 19%. North America, which share a 18% market share. Japan also play important roles in global market.

Global EDM Cutting Wire market size will increase to 1426.1 Million US$ by 2025, from 792.4 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for EDM Cutting Wire.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the EDM Cutting Wire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Powerway Group

Oki Electric Cable

Opecmade

THERMOCOMPACT

Hitachi Metals

Sumitomo (SEI) Steel Wire Corp.

J.G. Dahmen & Co KG

Tamra Dhatu

Senor Metals

YUANG HSIAN METAL INDUSTRIAL

Heinrich Stamm GmbH

Ningbo De-Shin Industrial Co., Ltd

Novotec

Market Segment by Type, covers

No Coated Wire

Coated Wire

Hybrid Wire

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace

Mechanic

Die & Mold

Other

