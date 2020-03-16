Edlc Worldwide Market Report 2019 | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales Revenue, Business Strategies, Key Countries Analysis by Leading Players with Forecast to2024

EDLC are a high-capacity capacitor with capacitance values much higher than other capacitors (but lower voltage limits) that bridge the gap between electrolytic capacitors and rechargeable batteries. It is widely used in Energy Storage, Power System and Electronic Device. The growth of EDLC market is gaining momentum due to increased demand for capacitors in different sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, energy, and industrial sectors.

Now, the EDLC industry is mainly concentrated in the United States, Asia Pacific. From the manufacturers of products point of view, the competition between core enterprises is not direct, their products are not completely repeated, with different emphasis and competitive advantage in the market segments.

In terms of product prices, as the technology and application level matures, the overall price of EDLC products tends to be rational, and the current price range of products is basically kept within 10% per year. In particular, small-capacity super-capacitor products have basically matured.

According to this study, over the next five years the EDLC market will register a 11.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2000 million by 2024, from US$ 1150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in EDLC business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Maxwell

Panasonic

Ningbo CRRC New Energy Technology

LS Mtron

Nippon Chemi-Con

AVX

ELNA

Supreme Power Solutions

KEMET

Samwha

Jianghai Capacitor

Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited (Samxon)

Ioxus

Jinzhou Kaimei Power

Beijing HCC Energy

Skeleton Technologies

VINATech

Cornell Dubilier Electronics

Yunasko

Shanghai Aowei Technology

Shandong Goldencell Electronics Technology

CAP-XX

This study considers the EDLC value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Radial Style EDLC

Cylindricality EDLC

Button Style EDLC

Square EDLC

Pouch EDLC

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Electricity

Military and Aerospace

Others

