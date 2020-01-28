eDiscovery Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2022 | Ricoh, UnitedLex, LDiscovery, Lighthouse eDiscovery, Thomson Reuters, iCONECT Development

TMR added a New Report “2014-2023 Global eDiscovery Market Report Status and Outlook” in its Database. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of eDiscovery market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Over the next five years, Publisher projects that eDiscovery was worth US$8.31 bn in 2016. Rising at a CAGR of 16.20% during the period from 2014 to 2022, the market’s opportunity is likely to touch US$21.08 bn by the end of the period of the forecast

Key Brands mentioned in this report – Symantec Corporation, IBM, Xerox Legal Business Services, Exterro, EMC, Epiq Systems, HPE, Kcura Corporation, Accessdata, FTI Technology, Deloitte, Advanced Discovery, DTI, Consilio

The growth of the eDiscovery technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing litigation in the Attorneys and Legal Supervisor and enterprise industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

E-discovery is becoming an increasingly important consideration for almost all organizations as a result of the enormous number of civil cases filed each year, the growing proportion of business records that are stored electronically, new statutes at all levels of government focused on electronically-stored information, and a growing body of court rulings that are making the discovery and presentation of electronic data more important.

By Component –

Software

Services;

By Software Type –

On-Premise Software

Off-Premise Software;

By End-users –

Government and

Regulatory Agencies,

Enterprises (Small, Mid and Large-Size Enterprises) and Law Firms)

Research objectives –