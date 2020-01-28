eDiscovery Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2022 | Ricoh, UnitedLex, LDiscovery, Lighthouse eDiscovery, Thomson Reuters, iCONECT Development

TMR added a New Report “2014-2023 Global eDiscovery Market Report Status and Outlook” in its Database. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of eDiscovery market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Over the next five years, Publisher projects that eDiscovery was worth US$8.31 bn in 2016. Rising at a CAGR of 16.20% during the period from 2014 to 2022, the market’s opportunity is likely to touch US$21.08 bn by the end of the period of the forecast
Key Brands mentioned in this report – Symantec Corporation, IBM, Xerox Legal Business Services, Exterro, EMC, Epiq Systems, HPE, Kcura Corporation, Accessdata, FTI Technology, Deloitte, Advanced Discovery, DTI, Consilio
The growth of the eDiscovery technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing litigation in the Attorneys and Legal Supervisor and enterprise industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market.
E-discovery is becoming an increasingly important consideration for almost all organizations as a result of the enormous number of civil cases filed each year, the growing proportion of business records that are stored electronically, new statutes at all levels of government focused on electronically-stored information, and a growing body of court rulings that are making the discovery and presentation of electronic data more important.
eDiscovery Market
By Component –
- Software
- Services;
By Software Type –
- On-Premise Software
- Off-Premise Software;
By End-users –
Government and
- Regulatory Agencies,
- Enterprises (Small, Mid and Large-Size Enterprises) and Law Firms)
Research objectives –
- To study and analyze the global eDiscovery market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2017, and forecast to 2022.
- To understand the structure of eDiscovery market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global eDiscovery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the eDiscovery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of eDiscovery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.