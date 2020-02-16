Edible Oils Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Edible Oils Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Edible Oils are fat used in frying, baking, and other types of cooking. It is also used in food preparation and flavouring not involving heat, such as salad dressings and bread dips, and in this sense might be more accurately termed edible oil.

Edible Oils are typically a liquid at room temperature, although some oils that contain saturated fat, such as coconut oil, palm oil and palm kernel oil are solid.

Scope of the Report:

The chinese market for edible oils has been in mature status for the past years. Edible oils has been used by people for thousands of years, and the use of edible oils has also been recognized in many areas. Additionally, as the improvement of the living standards of Chinese people, the types of healthier and more nutritious edible oils have also been imported in large quantities. Based on China’s national conditions, the use of vegetable oils dominates the Chinese edible oil market, accounting for approximately 91.33% of total consumption in 2017.

The worldwide market for Edible Oils is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Edible Oils in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Wilmar International

Liangyou Group

Lu-Hua

Jiusan Group

Hopefull Grain & Oil Group

Cargill Investments

Xiamen Zhongsheng

SanXing Group

Standard Food

Xiwang Food

Lamsoon

Jiangxi Luyuan Oil Industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Soybean Oil

Rapeseed/Canola Oil

Peanut Oil

Palm Oil

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bakery

Confectionery

Cooking for Family

Cooking for Commercial

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Edible Oils Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Soybean Oil

1.2.2 Rapeseed/Canola Oil

1.2.3 Peanut Oil

1.2.4 Palm Oil

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Bakery

1.3.2 Confectionery

1.3.3 Cooking for Family

1.3.4 Cooking for Commercial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Wilmar International

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Edible Oils Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Wilmar International Edible Oils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Liangyou Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Edible Oils Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Liangyou Group Edible Oils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Lu-Hua

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Edible Oils Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Lu-Hua Edible Oils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Jiusan Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Edible Oils Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Jiusan Group Edible Oils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Hopefull Grain & Oil Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Edible Oils Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Hopefull Grain & Oil Group Edible Oils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Cargill Investments

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Edible Oils Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Cargill Investments Edible Oils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Xiamen Zhongsheng

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Edible Oils Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Xiamen Zhongsheng Edible Oils Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

