EDIBLE FUNGUS (EDIBLE PRODUCTS) MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the global market size of Edible Fungus (Edible Products) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Edible Fungus (Edible Products) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Edible Fungus is edible fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi. The common products include Shiitake, Enokitake, Pleurotus eryngii, Cloud ear fungus, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Agaricus bisporus, etc.

Edible Fungus provide many of the nutritional attributes of produce, as well as attributes more commonly found in meat, beans or grains. Mushrooms are low in calories, fat-free, cholesterol-free, gluten-free, and very low in sodium, yet they provide important nutrients, including selenium, potassium (8%), riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D and more.

In 2016, the 5 leading kinds of edible fungus in terms of production volume are Shiitake, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Enokitake and Agaricus bisporus. The total share of the 5 kinds of edible fungus took 74.18% of the total production. Consequently, these 5 edible fungus are the major kinds in the worldwide.

With a rise in income levels, the demand for edible fungus is bound to increase across all major developing nations such as India, Thailand, and Canada. China has been producing mushrooms at low costs with the help of seasonal growing, state subsidies, and capturing the potential markets such as the U.S., Germany, and France, with processed edible fungus at costs not remunerative to the growers in other edible fungus producing countries.

China produces more than 85% of edible fungus in the world. In China, it is the six largest plantation product following Grain, cotton, oil, vegetable and fruit. There are about 70~80 kinds of edible fungus in China, and about 50 kinds has been industrialized. Around 20 kinds can be produced in large scale. In 2014, the 7 leading kinds of edible fungus in terms of production volume are Shiitake, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Enokitake, Agaricus bisporus, Cloud ear fungus and Pleurotus eryngii.

In the world wide, factory production is adopted by most developed countries like Japan, Korea, Europe and North America. In Japan, the share of factory production takes more than 90% of total yield, while the ratio in Taiwan and Korea are above 95%. Factory production is the development trend of edible fungus industry, and would also be the key factor that driven the development of edible fungus industry in China.

In 2017, the global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Edible Fungus (Edible Products) include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Market Size Split by Type

Shiitake

Auricularia Auricula-judae

Pleurotus Ostreatus

Enokitake

Agaricus Bisporus

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Fresh Mushrooms

Dried Mushrooms

Canned Mushrooms

Frozen Mushrooms

Others

Market size split by Region

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Edible Fungus (Edible Products) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Edible Fungus (Edible Products) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).