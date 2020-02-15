EDIBLE FUNGUS (EDIBLE PRODUCTS) MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global market size of Edible Fungus (Edible Products) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Edible Fungus (Edible Products) in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Edible Fungus is edible fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi. The common products include Shiitake, Enokitake, Pleurotus eryngii, Cloud ear fungus, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Agaricus bisporus, etc.
Edible Fungus provide many of the nutritional attributes of produce, as well as attributes more commonly found in meat, beans or grains. Mushrooms are low in calories, fat-free, cholesterol-free, gluten-free, and very low in sodium, yet they provide important nutrients, including selenium, potassium (8%), riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D and more.
In 2016, the 5 leading kinds of edible fungus in terms of production volume are Shiitake, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Enokitake and Agaricus bisporus. The total share of the 5 kinds of edible fungus took 74.18% of the total production. Consequently, these 5 edible fungus are the major kinds in the worldwide.
With a rise in income levels, the demand for edible fungus is bound to increase across all major developing nations such as India, Thailand, and Canada. China has been producing mushrooms at low costs with the help of seasonal growing, state subsidies, and capturing the potential markets such as the U.S., Germany, and France, with processed edible fungus at costs not remunerative to the growers in other edible fungus producing countries.
China produces more than 85% of edible fungus in the world. In China, it is the six largest plantation product following Grain, cotton, oil, vegetable and fruit. There are about 70~80 kinds of edible fungus in China, and about 50 kinds has been industrialized. Around 20 kinds can be produced in large scale. In 2014, the 7 leading kinds of edible fungus in terms of production volume are Shiitake, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Enokitake, Agaricus bisporus, Cloud ear fungus and Pleurotus eryngii.
In the world wide, factory production is adopted by most developed countries like Japan, Korea, Europe and North America. In Japan, the share of factory production takes more than 90% of total yield, while the ratio in Taiwan and Korea are above 95%. Factory production is the development trend of edible fungus industry, and would also be the key factor that driven the development of edible fungus industry in China.
In 2017, the global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Edible Fungus (Edible Products) include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Edible Fungus (Edible Products) include
Xuerong Biotechnology
Ruyiqing
JUNESUN FUNGI
China Greenfresh Group
Shanghai Bright Esunyes
Starway Bio-technology
Shanghai Finc Bio Tech
Jiangsu Hualv
HuBei SenYuan
Beiwei Group
Shandong Youhe
Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food
Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs
Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture
Shenzhen Dalishi
Yukiguni Maitake
HOKTO
Green Co
Market Size Split by Type
Shiitake
Auricularia Auricula-judae
Pleurotus Ostreatus
Enokitake
Agaricus Bisporus
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Fresh Mushrooms
Dried Mushrooms
Canned Mushrooms
Frozen Mushrooms
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Edible Fungus (Edible Products) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Edible Fungus (Edible Products) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Shiitake
1.4.3 Auricularia Auricula-judae
1.4.4 Pleurotus Ostreatus
1.4.5 Enokitake
1.4.6 Agaricus Bisporus
1.4.7 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Fresh Mushrooms
1.5.3 Dried Mushrooms
1.5.4 Canned Mushrooms
1.5.5 Frozen Mushrooms
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Size
2.1.1 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………….
11.1 Xuerong Biotechnology
11.1.1 Xuerong Biotechnology Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Edible Fungus (Edible Products)
11.1.4 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Ruyiqing
11.2.1 Ruyiqing Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Edible Fungus (Edible Products)
11.2.4 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 JUNESUN FUNGI
11.3.1 JUNESUN FUNGI Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Edible Fungus (Edible Products)
11.3.4 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 China Greenfresh Group
11.4.1 China Greenfresh Group Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Edible Fungus (Edible Products)
11.4.4 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Shanghai Bright Esunyes
11.5.1 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Edible Fungus (Edible Products)
11.5.4 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Starway Bio-technology
11.6.1 Starway Bio-technology Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Edible Fungus (Edible Products)
11.6.4 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech
11.7.1 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Edible Fungus (Edible Products)
11.7.4 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Jiangsu Hualv
11.8.1 Jiangsu Hualv Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Edible Fungus (Edible Products)
11.8.4 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 HuBei SenYuan
11.9.1 HuBei SenYuan Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Edible Fungus (Edible Products)
11.9.4 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Beiwei Group
11.10.1 Beiwei Group Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
……Continued
