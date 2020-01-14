Edge Data Center Market – Vendor landscape and detailed analysis of the major player operating 2017-2025

Global Edge Data Center Market: Overview

The demand within the global edge data center market has been rising on account of the stupendous reliance of multiple industries on data sets and large data centers. Edge data centers have a wide range of functions, and they are integrated with a larger data center that provides centralised data processing and cloud resources. The domain of Information Technology (IT) has been making rapid strides of advancement over the past decades, and this has given an impetus to the growth of the global market for edge data centers. The past decade was an era of education for several industries as it led them to understand various ways in which data can be stored, processed, analysed, and retrieved. The contemporary times have seen a renewed quest for better management of data across multiple industries. Hence, it is safe to project that the demand within the global edge data center market would expand at a robust rate as new IT technologies become popular. Furthermore, the total revenue accumulated by the global edge data center market is expected to reach new heights as the next decade unfolds.

The market dynamics of the global edge data center market have been elucidated in a report added by TMR Research. The report runs through multiple trends, demand drivers, and opportunities floating in the global market for edge data center market in recent times. Furthermore, the forces of supply and demand pertaining to the global edge data center market have also been elucidated in this report. Apart from explaining the key strategies adopted by the leading vendors, the report also gives a succinct and comprehensive overview of the regional dynamics of the global edge data center market.

Global Edge Data Center Market: Trends and Opportunities

The utility of data centers has been rising across several industrial longitudes which has brought edge data centers under the spotlight of attention. The storage, retrieval, analysis, and processing of data are amongst the most important organisational as well logistical requirements for multiple industries. Hence, the global edge data center market has been expanding at an unprecedented rate over the past few years. The use of edge data centers by retail outlets, distribution centers, and factories has created commendable demand within this market in recent times. Furthermore, the telco companies are suspending their data on telco clouds which has further popularised edge data centers in recent times.

Global Edge Data Center Market: Market Potential

The emergence of several new types of data centers has created a buzz across the global edge data center market in recent times. Some of the important data centers that have emerged in recent times include office data centers, tier 3 data centers, and tier 2 city data centers. As the aforementioned data centers mature and become more advanced, the global market for edge data centers is projected to expand at a stellar rate in the years to come.

Global Edge Data Center Market: Regional Dynamics

The edge data center market in North America has been rising at a robust rate on account of the sophisticated nature of the IT sector in the US and Canada. The market for edge data centers in Asia Pacific has also expanded at a starry rate on account of the need to maintain huge data sets in the industrial sector of the region.

Global Edge Data Center Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global edge data center market are Eaton Corporation, Hitachi Vantara, IBM Corporation, Vertiv, Co., Flexential Corporation, and Panduit Corporation.

