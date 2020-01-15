Edge Computing Market – Adoption of Digital Services Strikes Demands

The global edge computing market is anticipated to rise steadily in the upcoming years on the back of challenges arising from the excessive use of traditional cloud computing architecture. One of the key factors driving the global edge computing market is the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT). Edge computing eliminates the need for vast amount of data generated by IoT to be sent to data centers or clouds.

Edge computing architecture is ideally suited for a number of situations. This includes poor connectivity of IoT devices, wherein IoT devices lack seamless connectivity to a central cloud. Further, factors such as high latency, low spectral efficiency, and non-adaptive machine type of communication are some serious challenges of cloud computing architecture that are leading to a shift to edge computing framework.

Edge computing offers economic benefits for enterprises. This is because scrutinizing and processing data close to the edge of the network helps organizations analyze crucial data in real-time. Edge computing is useful for organizations across a number of industry verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and telecommunications among others.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), forecasts the global edge computing market will be worth US$8,024.5 mn in 2017 and further become worth US$13,313.7 mn by the end of 2022 at a CAGR of 10.7% therein.

Based on component, hardware segment is anticipated to account for the leading share of 54.3% of the market in 2017 and remain dominant over the forecast period by progressing with a CAGR of 10%.

Based on geography, North America is projected to dominate the global edge computing market in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

IoT data is increasing substantially due to introduction of products such as smart devices, smart glasses, and smart watches. Edge computing technique aids for processing, collection, and collection of IoT-generated data.

Moreover, rise in number of internet users and growing adoption of digital services is leading to increase in the collection of volume of sensitive data of numerous organizations. These factors are boosting growth of the edge computing market owing to increase in data is expected to propel growth of the edge computing market.