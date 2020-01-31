Edge AI Software Market 2019: Latest Innovation, Development Status, Business Future Plan, Industry Updates & Opportunity by IBM, Google, Microsoft, AWS, Nutanix, TIBCO, Octonion, SWIM.AI, Imagimob, Anagog, Foghorn Systems, XNOR.AI, Bragi, Invision.AI, Tact.ai, Veea Systems

Edge AI Software Market 2019-2024 report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely areas. Each research report supports as a depository of analysis and data for each and every side of the industry, including but not limited to: Regional markets, types, applications, technology developments and the competitive landscape.

The edge AI software tool are combination of Machine Learning (ML) and edge computing technology, and automatically turns the raw data into events, insights, and predictions, without big data and costly analysis. The software tools that are being offered in the edge AI software market are in the form of Software Development Kits (SDKs) and frameworks, which allow users to integrate AI capabilities in the application software.

Top Most Companies: IBM, Google, Microsoft, AWS, Nutanix, TIBCO, Octonion, SWIM.AI, Imagimob, Anagog, Foghorn Systems, XNOR.AI, Bragi, Invision.AI, Tact.ai, Veea Systems

Report Detail

Reports Intellect projects detail Edge AI Software Market based on elite players, present, past and futuristic data which will offer as a profitable guide for all Edge AI Software Market competitors. The overall analysis Advanced Digital Farming covers an overview of the industry policies, the cost structure of the products available in the market, and their manufacturing chain.

Product Type Coverage:- Software Tools, Software Platforms

Product Application Coverage:- Autonomous Vehicles, Access Management, Video Surveillance, Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance, Telemetry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents –

Global Edge AI Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2024

1 Industry Overview of Individual Edge AI Software

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Edge AI Software

1.2 Classification of Edge AI Software by Types

.2.1 Global Edge AI Software Revenue Comparison by Types

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ACS Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Edge AI Software Type and Applications

3 Global Edge AI Software Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Edge AI Software Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Edge AI Software Players Market Share

4 Global Edge AI Software Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Edge AI Software Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5. Global Edge AI Software Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Edge AI Software Revenue and Market Share by Type

5.2 Global Edge AI Software Market Forecast by Type

Reasons to Buy

To gain insightful analyses of the Edge AI Software market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

To assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Edge AI Software market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Edge AI Software market.

