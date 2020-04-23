Edge AI Software Market 2019-2028 Brief Analysis and Key Development Factors: IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Google, TIBCO, Cloudera, Nutanix, Foghorn Systems

The Global Edge AI Software Market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of Global Edge AI Software Market from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Edge AI Software market.

Leading players of Edge AI Software Market including:

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

Google

TIBCO

Cloudera

Nutanix

Foghorn Systems

SWIM.AI

Anagog

Tact.ai

Bragi

XNOR.AI

Octonion

Veea Inc

Imagimob

Edge AI Software Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Software Tools

Platforms

Edge AI Software Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Autonomous Vehicles

Access Management

Video Surveillance

Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance

Telemetry

Others

Edge AI Software Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Edge AI Software Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

If you have any special requirement, please let us know and we can provide you the report as your requirement.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3178195

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Edge AI Software Market Overview

1.1 Edge AI Software Definition

1.2 Global Edge AI Software Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Edge AI Software Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Edge AI Software Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Edge AI Software Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Edge AI Software Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 Edge AI Software Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 Edge AI Software Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Edge AI Software Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Edge AI Software Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Edge AI Software Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

………..