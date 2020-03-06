Edge AI Hardware Market – Strong Technical Base and Increasing Government Funding Boosting Demands

Significant rise in edge computing in IoT and growing need for dedicated AI processors that are used for on-device image analytics has surged growth in the global edge AI hardware market. Growing inclination for real-time processing and low latency on edge devices has further augmented growth in this market. Moreover, introduction of AI coprocessors for edge computing is also expected to provide a fillip in the global edge AI hardware market.

But there is one thing that might challenge the growth in this market is the dearth of AI experts and on-device training instructors. However, with growing technological developments and increasing demand for AI based technology and devices might overcome these restraints.

Players in the global edge AI hardware market are making persistent efforts by using advanced technologies and are engaged in various organic and inorganic strategies that has increased growth opportunities in the market. For instance:

Introduction of TITAN V by NVIDIA in Dec 2017 has expanded edge AI hardware market. TITAN V is the most powerful GPU in the world used for PC, driven by most advanced GPU architecture, NVIDIA Volta. It has excellent computational processing that is used for scientific simulation. Moreover, it has 21.1 billion transistors that deliver 110 teraflops of raw horsepower, which is 9 times faster as compared to its predecessor. And it is extremely energy efficient.

Alibaba Cloud and Intel together launched a Joint Edge Computing Platform that provides enterprises to develop customized device-to-cloud IoT solutions. This platform uses several edge-computing circumstances, such as smart building, industrial manufacturing, and smart community. This Platform is an open architecture that Intel hardware, software, and AI technologies with modern IoT products developed by Alibaba Cloud. Furthermore, the platform utilizes AI and computer vision to convert data at the edge into business insights.

NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Google Inc., Xilinx Inc., MediaTek Inc., Imagination Technologies Limited, IBM, Qualcomm, and Microsoft Corporation are a few key players operating in the global edge AI hardware market.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=64524

With the development-taking place in advancing technologies, one can now experience use of real-time speech and voice recognition. Increasing demand for smartphone with image recognition has expanded growth in the global edge AI hardware market. Nowadays, AI processors come with an additional Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that helps in parallel processing like detection, prediction, classification of tasks, and pattern matching on mobile apps. Moreover, phone with built in AI processors helps in easy working with of the devices without connectivity and improves device performance and reduces strain on the battery. These changes has opened new growth avenues in the global edge AI hardware market.