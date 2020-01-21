Edge AI Hardware Market Growing at 20.64% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 1559.3 million by 2024

Get Free sample at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2097905

This Edge AI Hardware Market research guide consist of top manufacturers, market segmentation by Types, Application and market division based on geographical locations. This report focuses on the global Edge AI Hardware status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The edge AI hardware market is expected to register a shipment of 610 million units in 2019 and is likely to reach 1559.3 million units by 2024, at a CAGR of 20.64% during the forecast period. Major drivers for the market’s growth are growing demand for low latency and real-time processing on edge devices and emergence of AI coprocessors for edge computing. Further, underlying opportunities for the edge AI hardware market include growing demand for edge computing in IoT and dedicated AI processors for on-device image analytics. Major restraints for the market are limited on-device training and limited number of AI experts. Power consumption and size constraint pose major challenges to the edge AI hardware market.

In Processors, Asic Is Expected To Grow At The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period In Edge Ai Hardware Market

The edge artificial intelligence (AI) hardware market has been segmented on the basis of processors into central processing units (CPU), graphic processing unit (GPU), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), and others.

ASIC offers high speed as it is dedicated to performing one particular application only. ASIC offers a user-specific customized solution. An ASIC is dedicated to performing fixed operations extremely fast as the entire chip’s logic area is dedicated to a set of narrow functions. Visual processing unit (VPU) is a class of processors that accelerates machine vision tasks. Image processing unit (IPU) is specially designed to support video and graphics processing functions, and interface with video and image sensors and displays. ASICs currently offered in the market include Intel Movidius VPUs and CEVA-XM4 imaging and computer vision processor.

In Term Of Processor Type, The Market For Cpu Is Expected To Hold The Largest Market Share By 2024 In The Edge Ai Hardware Market

The edge AI hardware market for CPU is expected to witness a shipment of 589 million units in 2019 and is likely to reach 1380million units by 2024, at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. An MPU contains all, or most of, the CPU functions and is the “engine” that goes into motion when the computer is on. CPU is the most commonly used processor for on-device inference in smartphones, smart speakers, and wearables. CPUs used for edge AI in smartphones include a11 and a12 bionic chip from Apple, Snapdragon 845 and 855 from Qualcomm, Exynos 9820 from Samsung, and Kirin 980 from Huawei.

“In the Edge Ai Hardware Market, Apac Is Expected To Grow At The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period”

This market is further divided into China, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC (RoAPAC). RoAPAC includes Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

In APAC, China is the largest market for artificial intelligence, followed by Japan; this makes the region an attractive market for edge AI hardware applications. The presence of a large number of manufacturing companies, along with the strong presence of automobile and electronics and semiconductor companies, in China and Japan is driving the growth of the Edge AI Hardware Market in APAC. Applications such as smartphones, industrial robots, and automotive have huge potential in APAC. With the growing penetration of smartphones in China, Japan, India, and South Korea, the adoption of AI processor-enabled smartphones in APAC is expected to increase in the coming years. APAC is also one of the largest markets for industrial robots, surveillance cameras, and wearable devices, which are integrated with vision processing units to accelerate AI tasks.

Breakdown of profile of primary participants:

By Company Type : Tier 1 =30%, Tier 2 =30%, and Tier 3 =40%

: Tier 1 =30%, Tier 2 =30%, and Tier 3 =40% By Designation : C-Level Executives =45%, Directors=30%, and Others =25%

: C-Level Executives =45%, Directors=30%, and Others =25% By Region: North America = 30%, Europe = 40%, APAC =25%, and RoW =5%

Research Coverage:

Market by processor type covers CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASICS

Market by power consumption less than 1W, 1-3 W, 3-5 W, 5-10 W, More than 10 W

Market by process covers Training and Inference

Market by devices covers Smart phones, Surveillance cameras, robots, wearables, Smart Speakers, automotive, smart mirror

Market by end-user industry Smart home, government, healthcare, automotive and transportation, industrial, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, construction, and others

The geographic analysis is based on4 major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW

