Ectoparasiticides Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Ectoparasiticides Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Ectoparasiticides market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ectoparasiticides business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ectoparasiticides market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ectoparasiticides value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bayer

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

MSD Animal Health

Ceva Sante Animale

Eli Lilly and Company

Boehringer Ingelheim

Virbac

Zoetis

Vetoquinol

Sanofi

Aestar

Guangdong Liwei

Gharda

Advance Properties OOD/Huvepharma

Meghmani

Tagros

Crop Life Science Limited

Heranba

Market Segment by Type, covers

Permethrin

Sulfur

Lindane

Benzyl Benzoate

Ivermectin

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dogs

Cats

Cattle

Pigs

Sheep and Goats

Poultry

Others

