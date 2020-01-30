Ecommerce Landscape Market: Drivers, Market Players, and Telcos Role By 11 Street, AIS, Alibaba, Ant Financial, FlipKart, Gcash, Globe, Go Jek, Grab, KKR, Lazada, Master Card, PLDT, SK Planet, SK Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, Tencent, Uber, Voyager Innovations

“Ecommerce Landscape in Asia-Pacific: Drivers, Market Players, and Telcos’ Role”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the ecommerce market in Asia Pacific. It delivers deep qualitative and quantitative insight into the multiplay market in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.

This report looks at the ecommerce market landscape in Asia Pacific, examining the main growth drivers and players operating on it. Special attention is put on understanding the role that telcos play in the ecommerce value chain. This report also includes a brief definition and categorization of the main types of ecommerce, as well as market insights for the largest markets in the region. Finally, we include two case studies: one example of a developed market telco’s ecommerce service offering and one analyzing the ecommerce services of an emerging market telco.

Scope:

– The Asia Pacific ecommerce market is very heterogeneous, with very differentiated levels of development between Developed APAC and Emerging APAC regions: GlobalData estimates that the B2C ecommerce market in developed APAC generated $299 billion in 2018, 72.3% of which corresponded to the Japanese and South Korean markets.

— The increasing availability of connected mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, is one of the main growth drivers for ecommerce activities globally. This trend is particularly strong in emerging APAC markets, where many accessed the Internet for the first time via smartphones. In 2018, m-commerce’s share of total ecommerce in China, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines and Malaysia exceeded 50%.

— GlobalData identifies that increasing competition across the ecommerce ecosystem is driving a wave of horizontal integration, investment and M&A activity, a trend that began with the largest ecommerce players in the region, but is now spreading to many segments and players.

Reasons to buy:

– This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the main trends taking place in the Asia Pacific ecommerce market, helping executives fully understand market dynamics, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize resource allocation and return on investment.

— The report includes examples on strategies adopted by ecommerce players that illustrate the findings of the report; this will help the reader understand both the challenges confronted in the real world and the strategies employed to overcome those challenges.

— With more than ten exhibits, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help to understand the ecommerce market, analyzing key trends, and strategies.

Key Players:

11 Street

AIS

Alibaba

Ant Financial

FlipKart

Gcash

Globe

Go Jek

Grab

KKR

Lazada

Master Card

PLDT

Rabbit Line Pay

Rakuten

SK Planet

SK Telecom

Taiwan Mobile

Tencent

Uber

Voyager Innovations

It provides in-depth analysis of the following —

— Section 1: Definition and ecommerce market context in Asia Pacific: provides a general overview, looking at key market insights and growth trends and providing an overview of the main ecommerce players in the region. This section also analyzes in detail the main growth drivers, and examines the role that telecom operators play in the ecommerce value chain.

— Section 2: Case studies; includes two case studies on key ecommerce players: one example of a developed market Telco’s ecommerce service offering and one analyzing the ecommerce services of an emerging market telco.

Key Points from TOC:

Executive summary

Section 1: Definition and ecommerce market context in Asia-Pacific

Ecommerce definition and trends

Ecommerce market drivers

Key ecommerce players

Telcos’ role in the ecommerce value chain

Section 2: Case studies

SK Telecom’s SK Planet & 11st — South Korea

PLDT’s Voyager Innovations — Philippines

Section 3: Key findings and recommendations

Appendix

Acronyms and definitions

Companies mentioned

Related research

