Eco-friendly Straws market: Key Players | Huhtamäki Oyj. Tetra Pak International S.A. Aardvark Straws Biopac (UK) Ltd.

eco-friendly straws are providing manufacturers cost-effective solution. Manufacturers are also offering different diameter options in eco-friendly straws as per brand owners, and retailers demand. The eco-friendly straws market is anticipated to witness high growth prospects during the forecast period, due to increasing consumer awareness. The modifications and improvements in government legislation are changing usage capabilities of the manufacturer as well as the consumer.

Global Eco-friendly straws market: Dynamics

Eco-friendly straws such as bamboo straw, compostable straws, metal & glass straws are replacing plastic straws, as latter one create a large amount of plastic waste. The global eco-friendly straws market is estimated to experience growth during the forecast period as per the number stringent regulations on plastic use. Nearly 500 million plastic straws are discarded daily in the U.S., but over the past few months, restaurants & hotel groups are preferring eco-friendly straws. The global usage of eco-friendly products is ultimately impacting trends & styles in the food and beverage industry. Reduction in usage of straws, which is a non-essential part, may hamper the growth of the global ecofriendly straws market. The eco-friendly straws market is estimated to have growth in Europe as food corporations such as McDonald’s are trying to eliminate plastic-based products. The countries are shifting towards using straws made of sustainable products such as bamboo, paper, or glass, growing demand for eco-friendly straws. The eco-friendly straws market is estimated to have significant growth during the forecast period. Use of plastic straws has been prohibited in some regions of the United States, which is eventually expanding the eco-friendly straws market.

Global Eco-friendly Straws market: Segmentation

On the basis of Material type, the global Eco-friendly Straws market has been segmented as

Paper

Silicone

Metal

Glass

Bamboo

On the basis of length, the global Eco-friendly Straws market has been segmented as

Up to 10 cm

15 cm

20 cm

On the basis of Application, the global Eco-friendly Straws market has been segmented as

Carbonated Beverages

Milkshakes

Iced Tea

Fruit Juices

Alcoholic Beverages

On the basis of Product type the global Eco-friendly Straws market has been segmented as

Straight straws

Flexible straws

On the basis of End Use, the global Eco-friendly Straws market has been segmented as

Bar & Restaurants

Hospitals

Schools

Cafes

Global Eco-friendly Straws market: Key Players

Huhtamäki Oyj.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Aardvark Straws

Biopac (UK) Ltd.

Merrypak

Guanlin Paper Products Co., Ltd.

Straw Free

Bamboo Straws Worldwide

Simply Straws

Global Eco-friendly Straws market: Regional Outlook

The global eco-friendly straws market is estimated to expand during the forecast period due to increasing consumer preferences towards reusable and recyclable products. The North America eco-friendly straws market is expected to experience significant growth in the upcoming years. The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for market share in terms of volume as per the increment in the growth of the retail sector and also growing consumer demands boosting eco-friendly straws market. The Latin America eco-friendly straws market is expected to experience a significant increase in the upcoming years.

Eco-friendly Straws: Key Developments

In June 2018, Huhtamäki Oyj., acquired Ajanta Packaging, is manufacturer of pressure sensitive labels.

Tetra Pak International S.A., launched Tetra pack plant secure, a plant management service

On the basis of region, Global Eco-Friendly Straws Market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Japan

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with eco-friendly straws market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on eco-friendly straws market segments and geographies.