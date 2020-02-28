Eco-Friendly Plasticizers Market: Likely to Demand Drivers and Advance Stimulators Likely To Increase During The Forecast Period 2017-2027

The Research Report “Eco-Friendly Plasticizers Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

In early times, dioctyl phthalate (DOP) was used as an ingredient in the manufacturing of plasticizers. Owing to the rising concerns over these plasticizers due to their potential migration out of PVC compounds and release into the human body or environment, manufacturers moved towards environment-friendly plasticizers, which use ingredients such as di-isononyl phthalate (DINP), dipropyl heptyl phthalate (DPHP), and dioctyl phthalate (DOP). The major trend is to shift toward less migratory phthalates and high molecular weight.

Eco-friendly plasticizers are organic esters, which can be compounded into polymers to improve flexibility and toughness of the end product using internal modification of polymer morphology, and also to facilitate processing. They are typically inactive materials with high boiling points and low vapour pressure. Commercially, the flexible polyvinylchloride (PVC) application accounts for more than 3/4th of plasticizer consumption.

With advanced technological innovations, raw materials utilized in the construction industry have improved. Growing urbanization has set the pace in the construction industry, hence the market for eco-friendly plasticizers has also experienced a steady shift.

Global Eco-friendly Plasticizers Market: Segmentation

The global eco-friendly plasticizers market can be segmented on the basis of raw materials and applications.

Based on raw materials, the global eco-friendly plasticizers market can be segmented into:

Di-isononyl phthalate (DINP)

Dipropyl heptyl phthalate (DPHP)

Dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP)

Based on applications, the global eco-friendly plasticizers market can be segmented into:

Flexible polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Others

Global Eco-friendly Plasticizers Market: Dynamics

Rising need for residential buildings to provide accommodation for ever increasing population is a matter of concern for any country’s construction industry. Amidst the escalating demand for plasticizers, there’s an increasing awareness towards the utilization of eco-friendly plasticizers which could eliminate the risk of harmful chemicals. Eco-friendly plasticizers are utilized in the construction sector to improve the fluidity and plasticity of concrete. Moreover, these plasticizers are utilized to reduce water content from slump. The aforementioned reasons are expected to propel the demand for eco-friendly plasticizers and thus, in turn drive the global eco-friendly plasticizers market.

On the other hand, the production cost of eco-friendly plasticizers is high as compared to that of traditionally used plasticizers, owing to increase in the scarcity of feedstock isononanol (INA), which is used in the manufacturing of di-isononyl phthalate (DINP). This is one of the major challenges faced by the manufacturers of eco-friendly plasticizers and thus, is restricting growth of the global eco-friendly plasticizers market.

Owing to the tough environmental requirements for plasticizers and their wide usage in the rubber manufacturing industry, eco-friendly plasticizers can be used in tyre blends that are obtained by propane deasphalting of solvent extracts.

A key trend identified in the global eco-friendly plasticizers market is the inclination of manufacturers towards eco-friendly plasticizers in the place of traditional plasticizers. Owing to the reason that the utilization of phthalate based plasticizers is either restricted or banned in some applications.

Global Eco-friendly Plasticizers Market: Region-Wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global eco-friendly plasticizers market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and, Middle East and Africa (MEA).Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major market share in terms of value as well as volume. The global eco-friendly plasticizers market is expected to register substantial growth in India and China during the forecast period, owing to established end-use industries and rising demand in the construction sector. The demand for the eco-friendly plasticizers in APAC is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Eco-friendly Plasticizers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the eco-friendly plasticizersmarket identified across the value chain include BASF SE, REMEI Blomberg GmbH & Co. KG, Zhejiang Jiaao Enprotech Stock Co., Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Innua, EEGGTT Chemical, etc.

Manufacturers of plasticizers are now shifting towards the production of eco-friendly plasticizers in order to strengthen their market presence, and sustain in the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

