Eco Friendly Bottles Market to Retain Steady Share, Asia Pacific except Japan Set to Rise|EcoXpac A/S, One Green Bottle, Earthlust, Ecologic Brands Inc., SKS Bottle

Global Eco Friendly Bottles Market: Snapshot

The global eco friendly bottles market has risen at a rapid pace in recent years in response to the growing support to environmental causes from governments and the masses alike. The eco friendly bottles market has been driven by the eagerness of key competitors to cash in on the growing support to environmentalism, which has led to consistent innovation, as well as steady government support. The steady prevalence of these drivers is likely to enable rapid growth of the eco friendly bottles market in the coming years.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global eco friendly bottles market was valued at US$2.5 bn in 2017 and is likely to rise to US$3.7 bn by 2022, exhibiting a strong 8.1% CAGR therein.

