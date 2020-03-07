eClinical Solutions Market Growth, Research Analysis 2019 With PAREXEL, ERT, Datatrak International, HumanTouch, LLC, OmniComm Systems, And More

The global eClinical solutions market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.09 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to USD 13.27 billion in 2026 registering a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the enormous data captured from healthcare industry.

Get Free Sample Analysis of This Market Information: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-eclinical-solutions-market

To improve research and development efficiency, now a days most research labs are equipped with technology-enabled software known as eClinical solutions. These software solutions are essential to manage trial data, reduce development costs, support faster decisions for potential new drug candidates, and increase to increase efficiency throughout the process. In the past five years in the U.S., 75,000 clinical trial data have been generated according to the National Institute of Health’s Clinical Trials registry.

Key Market Competitors: Global eClinical Solutions Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the eClinical solutions market are Oracle Corporation, Bioclinica.., PAREXEL International Corporation, OmniComm Systems, ERT Clinical., DATATRAK Int.., HumanTouch, LLC, eClinical Solutions LLC., Medidata Solutions Inc., Merge Healthcare Incorporated, and CRF Health., IBM Watson Health, MaxisIT

Market Drivers:

Growing adoption of software solutions in clinical research

Increasing operational cost and regulatory requirements associated with preclinical research studies

Market Restraints:

High cost of maintenance associated with eclinical solutions software

Lack of trained professionals that can completely utilize these softwares

Get TOC For Full Analysis Of Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-eclinical-solutions-market

The global eClinical solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of eClinical solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global eClinical Solutions Market

By Product Type

Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

Randomization and Trial Supply Management

Electronic Data Capture (EDC)

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOA) & Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePRO)

Others

By Deployment Mode

Web-based hosted eClinical solutions

Cloud-based eClinical solutions

Licensed Enterprise (On-premise)

By End-User

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others (Biopharma and Medical Device Companies)

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, PAREXEL International Corporation has introduced the Perceptive Cloud. This will help the life sciences industry. It was created in alliance with Microsoft Corp, which provides cloud infrastructure built on Microsoft Azure.

In November 2017, Bioclinica, Inc. launched the Bioclinica Clinical Adjudication. This software will enable the independent adjudication of clinical events in association with the regulatory requirements governing clinical trials within all therapeutic areas.

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-eclinical-solutions-market

About Us

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

https://databridgemarketresearch.com