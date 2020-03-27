Earphone& Headphones Market Global Briefing 2019: BRAGI GmbH, LG Electronics Inc., Sennheiser Electronic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Beats Electronic

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Earphones & Headphones Market presents promising growth prospects and expected to have an upward trend over the forecast period 2019-2025.

Rapid Globalization and the rising number of mass media channels have made the millennial generation aware of a wide range of cultures and music genres, thereby boosting the demand for new devices in the market. The growing popularity and adoption of smartphones, tablets, laptops, portable music players, and other mobile devices are expected to propel the demand. Moreover, the increasing adoption of earphones & headphones during a workout is primarily projected to boost the earphones & headphones market growth. Further, advancement in the field of audio technology, noise cancellation, wireless connectivity, and advanced features is anticipated to fuel their demand over the forecast period. The changing consumer preferences, increasing awareness about a wide range of cultures and music genres and technological advancements fuel development in the global earphones & headphones market.

Wired Earphones & Headphones segment holds the largest market share of the entire earphone & headphone market during the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the global earphone & headphone market is segmented into Wired and wireless earphones & headphones. In 2017, wired technology segment leads the global market with maximum share and is anticipated to witness modest growth over the forecast period. However it is expected to change over the next few years, the wireless segment is anticipated to witness bullish growth over the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the overall earphone & headphone market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period. Introduction of new technologies, increasing penetration of mobile phones, changing consumer pattern and increased R&D expenditure by manufacturers are expected to boost demand for earphones & headphones across the globe.

Global Earphones & Headphones Market: Competitive Dynamics

There are more than 3,000 companies engaged in manufacturing of earphones & headphones. Companies such as BRAGI GmbH, LG Electronics Inc., Sennheiser Electronic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Beats Electronics, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., JABRA Corporation, Bose Corporation, Skullcandy Inc., Mi, JBL, Boat-LifeStyle, Philips, and Panasonic Corporation are the leading player of global headphones & earphones market across the globe.

Global Earphones & Headphones Market: By Type

In-Ear: In-ear earphones & headphones, or earphones, are, first and foremost, extremely portable. Because the drivers are so small and the enclosures not very large, they can be coiled up and stored in a case that’s often the size of an ambitious wet-nap or right in your pocket.

On-Ear: Supra-aural earphones & headphones or on-ear earphones & headphones have pads that press against the ears, rather than around them. This type of headphone generally tends to be smaller and lighter than circumaural earphones & headphones, resulting in less attenuation of outside noise.

Over-Ear: Circumaural earphones & headphones sometimes called full size earphones & headphones or over-ear earphones & headphones have circular or ellipsoid earpads that encompass the ears. These are commonly used by drummers in recording. The launch of over-ear products with built-in capability to reduce external noise and extra comfort to the user is propelling the growth of this segment. The introduction of features such as hi-fidelity sound is fueling the demand for these products in the global market.

Global Earphones & Headphones Market: By Technology

Wireless Earphones & headphones: Wireless earphones & headphones are earphones & headphones that connect to a device, such as a smartphone, stereo speaker, television, gaming console, computer or other electronic devices, without using a wire or cable. Wireless earphones & headphones work by transmitting audio signals through either radio or IR (infrared) signals, depending on the device. The share of wireless headphones is the fastest growing owing to convenience and ease associated with wire-free use.

Wired Earphones & headphones: Earphones & headphones that use cables typically have either a 1/4 inch (6.35mm) or 1/8 inch (3.5mm) phone jackfor plugging the earphones & headphones into the audio source

