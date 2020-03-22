Earbuds Market to Receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2024

“Earbuds Market” Report available at Analytical Research Cognizance. This report contains detailed information on clientele, applications and contact information.

Earbuds (or head-phones in the early days of telephony and radio) are a pair of small loudspeaker drivers worn on or around the head over a user’s ears. They are electroacoustic transducers, which convert an electrical signal to a corresponding sound. Headphones let a single user listen to an audio source privately, in contrast to a loudspeaker, which emits sound into the open air for anyone nearby to hear. Headphones are also known as earspeakers, earphones or, colloquially, cans. Circumaural and supra-aural headphones use a band over the top of the head to hold the speakers in place. The other type, known as earbuds or earpieces consist of individual units that plug into the user’s ear canal. In the context of telecommunication, a headset is a combination of headphone and microphone. Headphones connect to a signal source such as an audio amplifier, radio, CD player, portable media player, mobile phone, video game console, or electronic musical instrument, either directly using a cord, or using wireless technology such as Bluetooth, DECT or FM radio. The first headphones were developed in the late 19th century for use by telephone operators, to keep their hands free. Initially the audio quality was mediocre and a step forward was the invention of high fidelity headphones.

Scope of the Report:

The Earbuds market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years (since 2015), and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Compared to 2017, Earbuds market is forecasted to increase sales by 78.59 percent to 5194.80 million USD worldwide in 2018 from 2908.72 million USD in 2017. It shows that the Earbuds market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The Earbuds market consists of a well-established group of brand name manufacturers and new entrants. Crowdfunding campaigns have showed that there is plenty of scope for innovation. The world leading players in the Earbuds market are Apple, Samsung, Sony, GN (Jabra), Bragi, Doppler Labs, Skybuds and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 80% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period. As consumer interest increases, this market will attract other major companies which want to extend their brand equity.

The worldwide market for Earbuds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 37.0% over the next five years, will reach 25100 million US$ in 2024, from 5190 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Earbuds in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Apple

Samsung

Sony

GN(Jabra)

Bragi

Skybuds

BOSE

LGE

HUAWEI

BANG & OLUFSEN (B&O)

JAYBIRD

SENNHEISER

ONKYO

MOTOROLA

EARIN

MARS

NUHEARA

ERATO

MAVIN

CRAZYBABY

PLANTRONICS

NuForce

ALTEC LANSING

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Normal Earbuds

Sound Control Earbuds

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer

Healthcare

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Earbuds product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Earbuds, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Earbuds in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Earbuds competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Earbuds breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Earbuds market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Earbuds sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

