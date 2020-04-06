E-waste Management Services Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depdth Qualitative Insights 2019-2025

E-waste management services is a services for dealing with E-waste.

Developing countries lead in recycling the E-Waste, as majority of E-Waste is exported to emerging countries by developed countries. Amongst all sources of E-Waste such as IT and telecommunications and consumer electronics, refrigerator sets from household appliances are discarded in highest number as compared to other appliances. The decrease in the life cycle of electronic products viz. computers, laptops, cell phones is generating large amount of electronic waste in North American region.

In 2018, the global E-waste Management Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global E-waste Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-waste Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sims Recycling Solutions

Eletronic Recyclers International

Kuusakoski

Umicore

Waste Management

Gem

Stena Metall Group

GEEP

Dongjiang

Electrocycling

Cimelia

Veolia

Enviro-Hub Holdings

E-Parisaraa

Environcom England Ltd

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Collection

Refurbishment and Reuse

Asset Management and Logistics

Triage and De-Manufacturing

Material Processing and Recovery

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Infocomm Technology (ICT) Equipment

Home Appliances

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-waste Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-waste Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-waste Management Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

