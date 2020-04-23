E-Waste Management Market Growth By Material Recovery, Source Type, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Trends, Size, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Restrains, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis
The global E-Waste Management Market was worth USD 1.58 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8.46 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.52% during the forecast period. Today electronic-waste or e-waste has mounted exponentially as the usage of electronics and electronic gadgets have expanded. Electronics, for example, mobile phones, TVs, tablets, digital cameras, fridges, home entertainment systems, washing machines, toasters, computers, stereo systems, dryers, and kettles accompany battery supply, circuitry, and electrical parts. Therefore, e-waste is expanding and with it, the issues in regard to the recycling and disposal of this waste. Health hazards happening because of the release of poisonous materials into nature have increased the requirement for productive e-waste administration procedures. Consequently, the market for e-waste administration is foreseen to prosper in the coming years.
Drivers and Restraints
The advent of flat screen monitors and televisions and furthermore from simple to advanced innovations is foreseen to fuel the generation of e-waste. Fast development in home appliances and electronics are foreseen to support their deals and this thusly will prompt more e-waste, promoting the requirement for e-waste administration. Additionally, the market is affected by elements, for example, fast industrialization and urbanization. Schemes which characterize e-waste regularization are anticipated to support the development of the market and make a more elevated amount of awareness with respect to the damage caused by electronic waste on the earth. Numerous electronic and IT organizations are collaborating with associations that assistance in the administration of e-waste. Furthermore, awareness is being spread about the need to give, reuse, and rent electronic merchandise in order to expand the life of products and control e-waste.
Market Segmentation
The market is classified into Material recovery and Source type. On the basis of material recovery the market is segmented into plastic, metals, glass, and others including material recovered from PCBs, wood, and ceramics. Based on Source type the market is segmented into IT & Telecommunications, household appliances, entertainment and consumer electronics, and others including medical toys, equipment, and lighting equipment.
Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis
Geographically, the market is portioned into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Of these, the e-waste market is driving in North America and Europe. These areas are sensitive towards issues relating to ecological contamination and accordingly, contribute most extreme to the worldwide e-waste market. Asia Pacific is additionally anticipated that would follow in the line as far as critical development in the coming years.
Competitive Insights
The leading players in the market are MBA Polymers, Stena Technoworld, Umicore, Electronic Recyclers International, Global Electric, Sims Metal Management, Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd, EPIQ Systems Inc and Tetronics International Ltd. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.
