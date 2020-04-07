E-Waste Management Market 2019-2025, by MBA Polymers, Inc., Umicore S.A., TES, Tetronics Ltd., Gravita India, Aurubis AG, Stena Technoworld AB and Sims Metal Management Ltd.

Global E-Waste Management Market industry valued approximately USD 2.42 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.47% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth are the capability recover and recycle materials like plastic, metals inclusive of both non-ferrous and ferrous metals, plastic, ceramic and wood.
Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2093703
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Material Recovery:
Metals
Plastic
Glass
Source Type:
Household Appliances
Entertainment & Consumer Electronics
IT & Telecom
Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2093703
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:
MBA Polymers, Inc., Umicore S.A., TES, Tetronics Ltd., Gravita India, Aurubis AG, Stena Technoworld AB and Sims Metal Management Ltd. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. The companies are trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development, new product launches and focus on continuous technology innovations.
Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-e-waste-management-market-forecasts-2017-2025
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]