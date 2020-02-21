E-Waste Disposal Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Outlook with Company Analysis and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global E-Waste Disposal Market”, This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the.

E-waste Disposal industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the E-waste Disposal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As the electronics industry is developing rapidly worldwide, the volume of electronic equipment generated is increasing in amazing speed, as well as the e-waste. These e-wastes contain lot of valuable materials or equipment that can be recycled. And e-waste also contains toxic and hazardous materials including mercury, lead, cadmium, beryllium, chromium, and chemical flame retardants, which have the potential to leach into our soil and water.

Currently, the volume of e-waste that can be recycled properly is less than 20% of the total volume of e-waste generated worldwide each year. There is still quite a lot of work should be done to promote the development of e-waste recycling industry.

Growing numbers of governments are beginning to make laws or taking more strict measures to restrict the incineration or fill of e-waste and try to ban undocumented workshops of e-waste recycling.

The worldwide market for E-waste Disposal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Eletronic Recyclers International

Sims Recycling Solutions

Waste Management

Kuusakoski

URT

GEEP

Dynamic Recycling

Veolia

Umicore

Sage

IRT

Global Electronic Recycling

M & K Recovery

Colt Refining

eSCO Processing & Recycling

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Infocomm Technology (ICT) Equipment

Home Appliances

Other Types

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Recycling

Reuse

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global E-waste Disposal market.

Chapter 1, to describe E-waste Disposal Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of E-waste Disposal, with sales, revenue, and price of E-waste Disposal, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of E-waste Disposal, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, E-waste Disposal market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe E-waste Disposal sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global E-waste Disposal Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global E-waste Disposal Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America E-waste Disposal by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe E-waste Disposal by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific E-waste Disposal by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America E-waste Disposal by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa E-waste Disposal by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global E-waste Disposal Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global E-waste Disposal Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: E-waste Disposal Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

