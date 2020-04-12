E-signature Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2022

The report entitled “Global E-signature Market”, provides an in-depth analysis of the global e-signature market by value, by number of transactions settled through e-signatures, by total addressable market value and the global digital signature market by value. The report also provides a regional analysis of the U.S. E-signature market by TAM value, the U.S. E-signature TAM by number of firms, by average selling price and the U.S. Digital signature market by value.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global e-signature market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The e-signature market consists of a number of players. The key market players are DocuSign Inc., Adobe Systems Inc. (Adobe Sign), OneSpan (eSignLive) and SIGNiX, Inc. The company profiling of the above market players has been done in the report consisting of their business overview, financial overview and the business strategies adopted by the companies.

Country Coverage: The U.S.

Company Coverage: DocuSign Inc., Adobe Systems Inc. (Adobe Sign), OneSpan (eSignLive Inc.) and SIGNiX, Inc.

The e-signature market can be segmented on the basis of type, component, deployment and application. Various types of e-signatures are click-to-sign, basic electronic, advanced electronic. Components of e-signatures include software and services. On the basis of deployment, e-signature market is classified as on-premise, cloud based and web based.

An e-signature (electronic signature) is a digital version of its traditional pen-and-paper equivalent. It generally refers to the adoption of an electronic message, transaction or document. E-signature can assume various forms such as a typed name at the end of an email, a typed name on an electronic form or document, a personal identification number (PIN) used for any kind of transaction or clicking on the ‘Agree’ or the ‘OK’ button on any online contract. An electronic signature represents a user’s verified intent to sign a document.

A digital signature is a specific type of e-signature and there are some differences between an e-signature and a digital signature. While an e-signature is an authorized way to sign a document, a digital signature is a way to encrypt documents with invisible digital codes, making it verify difficult to tamper with.

The global e-signature market has been growing consistently over the past few years and is expected to grow even further during the forecast period (2018-2022) driven by factors such as increasing online shopping and online documentation, penetration of internet and the growing acceptance of e-signatures in the BFSI (Banking, Financial services and Insurance) sector. However, the e-signature market is relatively new and faces certain challenges such as securing consumer confidence, huge implementation or investment cost and a potential threat from certified email.

