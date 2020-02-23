E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board E-Scrap Market – Electronic Products in Households Make Impressive Growth

With advancements in technology, the demand for electronic and electrical equipment has risen dramatically. Persistent innovations in electronic and electrical technologies have further shortened the use-life of electronic and electrical products. This has enhanced the generation of e-waste or waste from electronic and electrical equipment. E-waste primarily comprises laptops, computers, mobile phones, television sets, and other electrical or electronic household appliances.

The market for e-scrap is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% by volume during the forecast period from 2016 to 2026. On the other hand, the global printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market was valued at 1.46 million tons in 2015 and is expected to reach 3.14 million tons by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2026. The global e-scrap market was valued at 43.7 million tons and US$55.34 bn in 2015.

The global market for e-scrap and printed circuited board e-scrap is chiefly driven by the increasing number of electronic products in households of urban areas. This growth in products can be attributed to growth in the disposable income of people in these areas. They are generating maximum amount e-waste from which recovering different metals is very important so as to save energy. In addition to this, recycling of this electronic waste also helps in bringing down the burden on the mining sector to provide primary metals.

Sustainable management of resources entails the segmentation of hazardous resources from the electronic waste and the maximum amount recover of vital metals. Thus, the e-waste recycling helps in cutting down the pollution, conserve energy, and cut down greenhouse emissions.

The global market for e-scrap and printed circuited board e-scrap can be segmented into five key regions depending upon the geography. The key regional segments of the market include North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America.