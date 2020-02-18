E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board E-Scrap Market – Driven by Rising Focus on Recovery of Precious Metals from E-waste

With more and more advances in terms of technology, the demand for electrical and electronic equipment has grown drastically. Consistent innovations in the field of electrical and electronics technologies have further cut down the overall life of these products. This has led to more generation of e-waste. E-waste chiefly consists of computers, laptops, television sets, mobile phones, and other household electronic devices.

The global market for e-scrap and printed circuited board e-scrap could be segmented in terms of the different types of source and by type. The global market could also be segmented in terms of geography as well. Such in depth and precise segmentation of the global e-scrap and printed circuited board e-scrap market offered by the report helps in grasping the all-round growth prospects and the future outlook of the different segments of the market and thus, helping the potential buyers to make informed decisions while investing in the market.

The global e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market has been segmented on the basis of production source of e-scrap, type of PCB e-scrap, and material extracted from PCB e-scrap. Based on source of e-scrap, the market is classified into household appliances, IT and telecommunication products, entertainment devices, and others.

In 2015, e-waste produced from household appliances accounted for the maximum share of the global e-waste market, at around 45% of the volume of the overall e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market. Moreover, the segment is expected to show sustainable growth throughout the forecast period due to high usage of various types of electronic equipment in household application in terms of units.

In terms of PCB e-waste type, the market is segmented into telecommunication circuit cards, network communication boards, circuit packs, PC motherboards, and others. In 2015, the telecommunication circuit cards segment held the largest volume share of around 33% and a value share of 43% in the overall PCB e-scrap market. Moreover, it is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

In terms of material extracted from PCB e-scrap, the market is segmented into ferrous components, metals (copper, aluminum, tin), and precious metals (gold, silver, palladium). In 2015, the metals segment including copper, aluminum and tin held the largest volume share of around 63% and value share of 78% in the overall e-scrap and PCB e-scrap market in 2016.