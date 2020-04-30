E-Scooters Market 2019: Global Leading Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Electric scooters are plug-in or battery based electric vehicles that can be recharged from an external source of electricity. The electricity stored on board in a rechargeable battery can supply power to one or more electric motors for attaining locomotion. E-Scooters have lesser operating costs compared to the conventional ICE vehicles with performance intact.

E-mobility has become an eco-friendly alternative with increasing pressure to reduce the carbon footprint across the globe. Factors such as increase in fuel costs and maintenance of fuel-powered vehicles are expected to have positive impact on the industry growth. With the declining battery costs, new government targets for the introduction of e-mobility, and decent growth in renewable sector, manufacturers are focusing on product development with technological advancements in place.

The global E-Scooters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on E-Scooters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-Scooters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Yadea

AIMA

Lvyuan

Sunra

TAILG

Lima

BYVIN

Zongshen Electric Motorcycle

Wuyang Honda

HONG ER DA

Lvjia

Slane

Opai Electric

Supaq

Xiaodao Ebike

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plug-In

Battery Operated

Segment by Application

14-35 yrs

36-60 yrs

>60 yrs

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: E-Scooters Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global E-Scooters Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global E-Scooters Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global E-Scooters Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global E-Scooters Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global E-Scooters Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-Scooters Business

Chapter Eight: E-Scooters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global E-Scooters Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

