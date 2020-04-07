E-Prescribing Market Study on Key Countries, Sales, Revenue and Industry Share, Forecast, Demand and Top Trends to 2021

New report studies the E-Prescribing Market especially in United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil, Middle East and Africa, focuses on top Manufacturers in each country are covered.

E-prescribing market study enhances safety of patients and the quality of care, since there is no manual writing involved and thus there is less probability of prescription errors. In addition, e-prescribing also helps conduct security checks, encapsulate medical lists, and compile the complete historical data of a patient. The classification of E-Prescribing System includes Integrated Systems and Stand-alone Systems.

Get Free Sample Papers Now on E-prescribing Market Research Report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=214380 .

Global e-prescribing market is projected to reach USD 1,403.2 Million by 2021 at a CAGR of 20.8% during forecast period. Factors such as the government initiatives and incentive programs, rising focus on the reduction of fraud and abuse of controlled substances, focus on reducing medical errors, and the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs are driving the market.

E-prescribing Market consolidated at top with top five companies accounting for more than half of global market. Market segmented based on product, delivery mode, end user, and region. In addition, market players are focusing on acquiring local market players to expand their portfolios and enhance their distribution channels in emerging markets.

North America largest hub for e-prescribing market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa. However, Asia-Pacific possesses lucrative growth potential for e-prescribing market during the forecast period. High growth of this region can be attributed to healthcare organizations in Asia-Pacific region that are actively moving towards digitization with a focus on streamlining their entire workflow and ensuring patient safety.

Complete report on E-Prescribing Market spread across 188 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 137 Tables and 40 Figures is now available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=214380 .

Electronic prescribing is a way for prescribers to send your prescriptions electronically and directly to your pharmacy. Prescribers are health care providers who are legally allowed to write prescriptions. Electronic prescribing can save you money, time, and help keep you safe.

E-prescribing market is consolidated at the top. Small market players operating at regional and local levels are challenging the market shares of leading players. In order to maintain their market shares, leading players are continuously signing contracts of agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. Increasing competition in this market is expected to drive innovation, thereby helping the industry to overcome the existing challenge of lack of technology awareness among end users.

Major players in e-prescribing market include Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), All scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Quality Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Athena health, Inc. (U.S.), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (U.S.), and Relay Health Corporation (U.S.).Some of the other leading players in this market include Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (U.S.), DrFirst, Inc. (U.S.), Surescripts-RxHub, LLC (U.S.), Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Practice Fusion, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), and eClinicalworks (U.S.).

More Information on “E-prescribing Market by Product (Integrated Solutions, Standalone Solutions, Service (Support, Implementation, Training, Network)), Delivery Mode (Web, Cloud, On-premise), & End User (Hospital, Office-based Physicians, Pharmacy) – Global Forecast to 2021” report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=214380 .

The e-prescribing market segmented into web & cloud-based and on-premise solutions. On the basis of end user, market is segmented into hospitals, office-based physicians, and pharmaceuticals. This report also provides market information across major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. These regions are further segmented at a country level.

Report on e-prescribing market hospitals in Japan are widely adopting best practices such as healthcare information exchange, e-prescribing and electronic health record systems to provide quality care to patients. Several major players rely on signing contracts for agreements, collaborations, and partnerships to achieve growth in market.

About Us –

ReportsnReports is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

Contact Number: + 1 888 391 5441

Email Id – [email protected]