E-passport Market 2019-2025, by Gemalto, Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing, India Security Press, Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing, Bundesdruckerei, Japan National Printing Bureau, Goznak, Casa da Moeda do Brasil

E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport’s data page: the holder’s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport include two fingerprints as well.

An electronic visa (E-visa) is one of visa types issued to foreigners by Immigration Department via electronic system. E-visa, also known as e-visa, refers to the “electronic” of traditional paper visas. All information on passport holders’ visas is stored electronically in the visa issuing authority’s system. After successful of e-visa processing, the visa can be printed and used.

The global E-passport market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the E-passport market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of E-passport in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of E-passport in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global E-passport market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global E-passport market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Gemalto

Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

India Security Press

Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

Bundesdruckerei

Japan National Printing Bureau

Goznak

Casa da Moeda do Brasil

Canadian Bank Note

Royal Mint of Spain

Polish Security Printing Works

Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

Market size by Product

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

Market size by End User

Adult

Child

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

