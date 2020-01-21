E-passport Market 2019-2025, by Gemalto, Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing, India Security Press, Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing, Bundesdruckerei, Japan National Printing Bureau, Goznak, Casa da Moeda do Brasil

E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport’s data page: the holder’s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport include two fingerprints as well.
An electronic visa (E-visa) is one of visa types issued to foreigners by Immigration Department via electronic system. E-visa, also known as e-visa, refers to the “electronic” of traditional paper visas. All information on passport holders’ visas is stored electronically in the visa issuing authority’s system. After successful of e-visa processing, the visa can be printed and used.
The global E-passport market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the E-passport market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of E-passport in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of E-passport in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global E-passport market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global E-passport market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Gemalto
Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing
India Security Press
Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing
Bundesdruckerei
Japan National Printing Bureau
Goznak
Casa da Moeda do Brasil
Canadian Bank Note
Royal Mint of Spain
Polish Security Printing Works
Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato
Iris Corporation Berhad
Semlex Group
Veridos
Morpho
Market size by Product
Ordinary E-passport
Service & Diplomatic E-Passport
Market size by End User
Adult
Child
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
