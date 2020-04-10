E-paper Display Market: Geographical Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Manufacturers, Major Challenges, Limitations, Emerging Opportunities, Policies, Global Trends, Drivers and Forecast 2014-2023

E-Paper Display (EPD) Market by Product Type (Auxiliary Displays, Electronic Shelf Labels, E-Readers, Other Product Types), Application (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer & Wearable Electronics, Institutional, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Enterprise, Other Applications) Forecast 2014 to 2023

Industry Trend Analysis

The global E-Paper Display (EPD) Market was worth USD 0.34 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 5.95 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.34% during the forecast period. Electronic paper display shows itself as a down to earth combination of material science, science, and hardware. The ink used in this display innovation is named as e-ink, with compound synthesis like the color utilized as a part of traditional printing industry. Rather than being kept on paper, this ink appears as minor containers (about the width of the human hair sandwiched between two cathodes) to create a monochrome outcome or here and there an outcome with constrained hues. Two-shade ink framework is utilized for monochromatic EPDs, though for applications utilizing various hues like electronic rack names, three-color ink framework is utilized.

Drivers & Restrains

Utilization of e-paper shows over a variety of uses including e-books, convenient signs, computerized showcases and e-daily papers is likewise anticipated that would drive the market development significantly. Producers intend to extend the application zone for this innovation by discovering methods for assembling progressed and minimal effort e-paper display. E-papers are profoundly adaptable and display a wide survey edge, which is additionally anticipated that would decidedly affect market development. Expanding web use alongside developing interest for tablets and cell phones is relied upon to drive request over the figure time frame. Low exchanging speed and electrochemical many-sided quality may represent a test to the e-paper display market. High assembling expense may likewise obstruct market development. However, the possibility to investigate undiscovered markets and ascend in venture is relied upon to give roads to market development.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America is expected to showcase highest development of the market over the forecast period. The venture openings crosswise over different applications have been recognized by investigating parameters, for example, progressing advancements, item accessibility, mechanical reasonability, development in the income later on, and the rate of reception. Electronic shelf labels (ESL) are used in the retail division giving capacities to the retailers to remotely refresh content on racking signage, in a snappy and effective way. Work of ESL encourages dynamic valuing and limited time estimating capacity to the retailers, which is driven by the reactions from buyer’s patterns.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are E Ink Holdings, Plastic Logic, Cambrios Technologies Corporation, Inc., Amazon Liquavista, Clearink Display, Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd, Inkcase, LG Electronics, Pervasive Displays, Plastic Logic, and Samsung.

The E-Paper Display Market is region-wise segmented as follows-

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

