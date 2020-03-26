E-learning Market 2018 Size & Trends set for accelerated growth by 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “E-learning Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.

This report studies the global E-learning Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global E-learning Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

E-learning is delivered through the Internet and used electronic resources to transfer skill and knowledge to several recipients.

One trend in the market is the increase in adoption of microlearning, which refers to learning using bite-sized content. Since educational institutions and the corporate sector focus on personalized learning, there will be a growing preference for microlearning in the coming years.

The e-learning market is moderately fragmented since the market has various companies offering microlearning solutions to reach out to a wider consumer group. By offering a complete analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and with information on the products offered by the companies, this e-learning industry analysis report will aid clients in identifying new growth avenues and design innovative strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

In 2017, the global E-learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Adobe

Blackboard

Cisco

Instructure

NIIT

Pearson

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

E-learning solutions

E-learning system

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12

Higher education

Corporate

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of E-learning in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-learning are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

E-learning Manufacturers

E-learning Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

E-learning Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

