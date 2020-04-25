E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market will register a 13.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6420 million by 2024, from US$ 3080 million in 2019.

The global corporate compliance training market is highly competitive, fragmented, and diversified due to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors on a global level. Many vendors are increasingly focusing on designing solutions for specific requirements such as compliance consultancy, advisory services, and compliance-related database requirements and are providing compliance training packages, which are aimed at offering maximum protection while maintaining a proactive approach. Moreover, large players are investing significantly on training and developmental activities, developing content internally that is specific to their needs, and investing in developing newer and unique products and methods of delivering training to stay ahead of the competition in terms of knowledgeable workforce.

In terms of geography, North America accounted for the majority market share of 56.02% during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. The market is experiencing a high growth rate in the region due to the availability of technology-enabled corporate training and delivery methods, compliance training through mobile devices using synchronous and asynchronous methods, and videos, games, and simulated content besides the textual format. Furthermore, the increasing preference for custom-built compliance training solutions due to the changing regulations will also fuel the markets growth prospects.

This study considers the E-learning Corporate Compliance Training value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Blended

Online

Segmentation by application:

Information Security Training

Regulatory Compliance Training

Sexual Harassment Training

CoC and Ethics Training

Cyber Security Training

Diversity Training

Other Compliance Training

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Skillsoft

Blackboard

GP Strategies

SAI Global

Cornerstone

Saba

NAVEX Global

City&Guilds Kineo

CrossKnowledge

LRN

360training

Interactive Services

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-learning Corporate Compliance Training with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of E-learning Corporate Compliance Training submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Segment by Type

2.2.1 Clinical Software

2.2.2 Non-Clinical Solutions

2.3 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training by Players

3.1 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: E-learning Corporate Compliance Training by Regions

4.1 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….Continued

