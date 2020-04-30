E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Industry Revenue and Growth Rate Available Online at Arcognizance.com

New Market Research Study on “E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market” research report by Type and Applications now Available at Arcognizance.com

The global corporate compliance training market is highly competitive, fragmented, and diversified due to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors on a global level. Many vendors are increasingly focusing on designing solutions for specific requirements such as compliance consultancy, advisory services, and compliance-related database requirements and are providing compliance training packages, which are aimed at offering maximum protection while maintaining a proactive approach. Moreover, large players are investing significantly on training and developmental activities, developing content internally that is specific to their needs, and investing in developing newer and unique products and methods of delivering training to stay ahead of the competition in terms of knowledgeable workforce.

Scope of the Report:

In terms of geography, North America accounted for the majority market share of 56.02% during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. The market is experiencing a high growth rate in the region due to the availability of technology-enabled corporate training and delivery methods, compliance training through mobile devices using synchronous and asynchronous methods, and videos, games, and simulated content besides the textual format. Furthermore, the increasing preference for custom-built compliance training solutions due to the changing regulations will also fuel the markets growth prospects.

The global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market is valued at 3080 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 6420 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of E-learning Corporate Compliance Training.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Skillsoft

Blackboard

GP Strategies

SAI Global

Cornerstone

Saba

NAVEX Global

City&Guilds Kineo

CrossKnowledge

LRN

360training

Interactive Services

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Blended

Online

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Information Security Training

Regulatory Compliance Training

Sexual Harassment Training

CoC and Ethics Training

Cyber Security Training

Diversity Training

Other Compliance Training

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue E-learning Corporate Compliance Training by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

