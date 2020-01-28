E-invoicing Software Market 2019 Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development by 2025

Market Depth Research titled Global E-invoicing Software Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global E-invoicing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-invoicing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global E-invoicing Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.45% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Freshbooks
Zoho
Xero
Intuit
Brightpearl
Sage
FinancialForce
Tipalti
PaySimple
Acclivity Group
KashFlow Software
Araize
Micronetics
Norming Software
Yat Software
SAP
iPayables
Coupa
Zervant
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Energy
FMCG
Express Service
Finance
E-Commerce
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global E-invoicing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the E-invoicing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-invoicing Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global E-invoicing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-Based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global E-invoicing Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Energy
1.5.3 FMCG
1.5.4 Express Service
1.5.5 Finance
1.5.6 E-Commerce
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 E-invoicing Software Market Size
2.2 E-invoicing Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 E-invoicing Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 E-invoicing Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 E-invoicing Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global E-invoicing Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global E-invoicing Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global E-invoicing Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players E-invoicing Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into E-invoicing Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in China
7.3 China E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia E-invoicing Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 E-invoicing Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia E-invoicing Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia E-invoicing Software Market Size by Application
