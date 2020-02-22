E-house Market Size, Share Insight – 2019 Global Scenario by Eminent Players, Recent Size, Revenue Status and Industry Growth Forecast Till 2025

Global E-house Market, By Type (Fixed E House, Mobile Substation), By Application (Industrial (Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas), Utilities), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global E-house Market is expected to reach USD 1.70 billion by 2025, from USD 1.02 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Electroinnova Instalaciones y Mantenimientos SL (Spain)

WEG (Brazil)

TGOOD Global Ltd.(Hong Kong)

Powell Industries.(US)

Elgin Power Solutions (US)

MEIDENSHA CORPORATION (Japan)

Matelec (Lebanon)

Aktif Group (Turkey)

PME Power Solutions (India)

EKOS Group (Turkey)

Efacec (Portugal)

Among others

Report Definition:

E-house, also known as power house, is defined as plug-and-play solution which provides electrical power. There are various advantages of e-house such as it is quick and easy to install on site. Its durability provides insulated protection to equipment thus reducing work of civil engineers .Parnis Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd (Johannesburg) company manufactures e-house which is fully equipped with electrical substations and is constructed using insulated steel panels. It is designed in such a way that it provides the best customized solutions. In 2017, according to the article published by industrial buyer online, Parnis Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd Company obtained a contract to fabricate modular electrical houses (e-house) intended for a mine in Africa . Moreover, Siemens AG (Germany) company also manufactures e-house which helps in cost optimization for investment and operation with a range of more than 20% of less cost. It also maintains time efficiency up to range of 50%. Hence, due to increase in manufacture of e-house provided by company such as Parnis Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd (Johannesburg), Siemens AG (Germany) will get affected by increasing demand of global e-house market in future.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increased usage of e-house in Middle East & Africa region

Easy installation of e-house in a narrow or limited space

Economical and provides flexible solutions

High cost in maintenance of e-house

Report Segmentation:

The global e-house market is segmented based on type, application and geographical segments.

Based on type:

Fixed E-House

Mobile Substation

On the basis of application:

Industrial

Utilities

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are:

U.S.

Canada

Germany

France

K.

Netherlands

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil

Among others

Competitive Analysis:

The global e-house market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of e-house market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

