E-grocery Service Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global e-grocery Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the e-grocery Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Walmart
Amazon
Kroger
FreshDirect
Target
Tesco
Alibaba
Carrefour
ALDI
Coles Online
BigBasket
Longo
Schwan Food
Honestbee
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Packaged Foods
Fresh Foods
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal Shoppers
Business Customers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of e-grocery Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global e-grocery Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global e-grocery Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 e-grocery Service Market Size
2.2 e-grocery Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 e-grocery Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 e-grocery Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 e-grocery Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global e-grocery Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global e-grocery Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global e-grocery Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 e-grocery Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players e-grocery Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into e-grocery Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global e-grocery Service Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global e-grocery Service Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Walmart
12.1.1 Walmart Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 e-grocery Service Introduction
12.1.4 Walmart Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Walmart Recent Development
12.2 Amazon
12.2.1 Amazon Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 e-grocery Service Introduction
12.2.4 Amazon Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.3 Kroger
12.3.1 Kroger Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 e-grocery Service Introduction
12.3.4 Kroger Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Kroger Recent Development
12.4 FreshDirect
12.4.1 FreshDirect Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 e-grocery Service Introduction
12.4.4 FreshDirect Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 FreshDirect Recent Development
12.5 Target
12.5.1 Target Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 e-grocery Service Introduction
12.5.4 Target Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Target Recent Development
12.6 Tesco
12.6.1 Tesco Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 e-grocery Service Introduction
12.6.4 Tesco Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Tesco Recent Development
12.7 Alibaba
12.7.1 Alibaba Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 e-grocery Service Introduction
12.7.4 Alibaba Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Alibaba Recent Development
12.8 Carrefour
12.8.1 Carrefour Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 e-grocery Service Introduction
12.8.4 Carrefour Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Carrefour Recent Development
12.9 ALDI
12.9.1 ALDI Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 e-grocery Service Introduction
12.9.4 ALDI Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 ALDI Recent Development
12.10 Coles Online
12.10.1 Coles Online Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 e-grocery Service Introduction
12.10.4 Coles Online Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Coles Online Recent Development
12.11 BigBasket
12.12 Longo
12.13 Schwan Food
12.14 Honestbee
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
