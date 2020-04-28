E-Drive Axle Gear Shifting Actuator Market Technologies, Applications and End-User Verticals

E-drive is the transmission system for electric vehicles, which is likely to comprise single or multi-stage gear train for variation of vehicle speed and torque. In case of multi-speed gear train, an actuator is required for shifting the gears. Multi-speed gear train is not necessarily a part of the electric vehicle. Several manufacturers prefer to have single-speed gear train, which reduces the overall expense and number of components in the vehicle. Variation in the speed and torque, with regard to situation and workload, effectively enhances the vehicle performance, efficiency, and overall life of the components. Thus, the multi-speed gear box is being incorporated by manufacturers in electric vehicles.

Stringent emission norms implemented by governing bodies in order to limit the emission occurring through vehicles, increasing fuel prices, raised awareness about global warming and its impact on human health and nature, decreasing electric vehicle prices coupled with increased capabilities of electric vehicles, subsidies and incentives provided by the governing bodies, and rapidly developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure are fueling the demand for electric vehicles across the globe. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for e-drive axle gear shifting actuator. Increasing global warming is prompting governing bodies to limit the emission level.

In November 2016, 195 nations across the global signed an agreement to limit the global temperature rise well below 2 degree Celsius. The agreement is known as Paris Climate Accord. Governing bodies of several nations have implemented a ban on the use of major emission producing sources in order to comply with the accord. Government of several nations, such as Germany, India, China, France, and Brazil have announced a ban on the usage of diesel powered vehicles, which is driving the demand for electric vehicles across these countries. Surge in demand for electric vehicles is propelling the e-drive axle shifting market across the globe.

Lack of availability of charging infrastructure and higher prices of electric vehicles are primarily restraining the global e-drive axle gear shifting actuator market. Higher prices of the battery and other components makes the electric vehicle expensive. Considerably higher cost of electric vehicles, despite heavy incentives from governments, is limiting the adoption of electric vehicles across mid per capita income countries, which in turn is restraining the global e-drive axle gear shifting actuator market.