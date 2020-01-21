E-Compass Market 2019-2025, by Honeywell International, NXP Semiconductors, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, ST Microelectronics, Magnachip Semiconductor, Invensense

This report presents the worldwide E-Compass market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The E-Compass market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for E-Compass.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Honeywell International

NXP Semiconductors

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

ST Microelectronics

Magnachip Semiconductor

Invensense Inc.

MEMSIC

Oceanserver Technologies

PNI Sensors Corporation

Truenorth Technologies Ltd

MCube Inc

E-Compass Breakdown Data by Type

Plane E-Compass

Three Dimensional E-Compass

E-Compass Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Others

E-Compass Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

E-Compass Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

